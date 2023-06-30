Travel tips for July 4th holiday

Although Calhoun County offers plenty of options for a “stay-at-home” vacation during the July 4 holiday, it has become almost an American tradition to hit both the roads and the skies to celebrate independence of travel.
AAA is predicting a record-setting 50 million Americans will travel for this year’s holiday.
It is always best to plan such a journey and here are some tips about what to expect as you prepare to be part of one of the busiest vacation periods of the year marking an unofficial start to summer.
The heat is on
Friday and Saturday were forecast to be the extreme temperature days heading into July 4 with heat indexes rising into the three-digit zone throughout a large portion of the south.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued an extreme heat advisory for Saturday.
According to the advisory, dangerously high heat and humidity is expected to continue across much of central Alabama through Monday. Heat index values during the day Saturday will most likely climb to 105 degrees with some areas near 110 degrees.
“Heat exhaustion or heat stroke could occur for those exposed to the heat for a prolonged period of time,” the advisory said.
A few strong to severe storms may develop late Saturday afternoon through 11 p.m. with the highest chances appearing in the northeast. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. Calhoun County’s risks for those storms are marked as “slight.”
The heat will only slightly back down as the time for the showers of fireworks draws near but the chance of real showers will increase.
The local forecast for July 4 shows a predicted high of 92 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain mainly after 1 p.m. Rain chances decrease to 30 percent as temperatures begin to drop to a predicted low of 72 degrees.
Paying for the gas
Filling up the car will be cheaper than last year but prices still remain above the historic average in most parts of the country.
“Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “The previous record average high price for gas on July 4th was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer.”
Alabama scores as one of the ten least expensive markets at $3.10 per gallon.
AAA reports the gas prices for the Anniston/Oxford market have dropped 9 cents over the last week from $3.10 to $3.05.
State will suspend road construction
Outside of an emergency, Alabama drivers will not be subjected to all the obstacles which occur during road construction.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced all major interstate road work projects in Alabama have now paused until midnight on Tuesday, July 4 as a record number of vehicles are predicted to be on the roads.
“These kind of roadwork pauses are standard practice during high-traffic holidays,” said ALDOT chief of media and community relations Tony Harris. “They are meant to prevent slowdowns on major roadways as such slowdowns often lead to accidents.”
Anniston events to cause Saturday road closures
On Saturday, July 1, streets around Zinn Park will close for Main Street Anniston’s Model City Jubilee event. The streets to be closed are as follows: West 13th Street to Gurnee Avenue, West 14th Street to Moore Avenue and Moore Avenue to West 13th Street. The closures will be effective between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Saturday will also have West 11th Street, from its intersections with Gurnee Avenue to its intersection with Moore Avenue, closed for the Anniston Downtown Market from approximately 6 a.m. until noon. This street closure may reoccur on future Saturdays for the Market and officials request the public remain aware of this closure each Saturday until the market ends in the Fall.
Noble Street, from its intersection with 12th Street to its intersection with 13th Street, will also be closed for a Saturday event being hosted by SRV Guitars, located at 1211 Noble Street. The street will close at 10 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m.
Anniston public relations director Jackson Hodges said crosswalk improvements continue at the intersection of 11th Street and Noble Street.
“The work is nearly complete; however, citizens should expect the closure to last through the first week of July, with an estimated completion date of July 3, due to slight delays in the project,” Hodges said.
Taking to the skies
Record numbers of up to 17 million travelers are predicted to take to the skies and the agency which oversees air traffic says they are ready.
“The Transportation Security Administration is staffed and ready for the increasing travel volumes during this holiday travel period with the technologies and resources for improved security effectiveness, efficiency and passenger experience at security checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We expect that passenger volumes will continue to grow, and we will continue to work with our industry partners in the transportation network to meet our passenger throughput standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. We have met these standards over 98 percent of the time so far this year.”
Remember the reason
While July 4 is a time for food, fun and games, it was a day designated to celebrate the freedoms of being an American
So it would be most appropriate to seek out a veteran, a soldier on duty or their family and thank them for both their service and their sacrifice which have provided the reason to celebrate July 4.