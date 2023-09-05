Transit alert: Use detour approaching Tenth Street School

Repair of a patch of asphalt at the bottom of Henry Road next to Tenth Street School is forcing a detour around that location until sometime Wednesday evening, city officials said.
According to a city map, the detour compels motorists on Tenth Street / Henry Road to use Maplewood Place, East 9th Street and Coleman Drive (or the reverse order for motorists coming into town) to get where they’re going.
The section of road between Maplewood Place and Coleman Drive is currently closed and will remain closed overnight.
The closure is due to road repair work that will correct a previously patched issue near the foot of 10th Street mountain. At this time, work is estimated to be complete by the evening of Sept. 6.