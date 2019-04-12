Weather forecasters are growing more confident that Alabama is at risk for tornadoes this weekend, and the latest models show the Anniston area at highest risk on the morning of Palm Sunday.
“What we’re expecting is a broken line of storms coming across the state beginning as early as tomorrow night,” Chris Darden, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Calera, said Friday morning.
Combined with a high level of wind shear, those storms are at risk of spinning up into tornadoes.
Darden and his colleagues announced Friday morning that the area they cover – a wide swath of central Alabama, including Calhoun and surrounding counties – is at “enhanced” risk for tornadoes Sunday. That’s halfway up the five-step scale the weather service uses for such warnings, and one step higher than the “slight” risk predicted Thursday.
Those storms are expected to arrive in the Anniston area Sunday morning, Darden said. An early Friday forecast had them arriving just before dawn, or a few hours after. A model released midmorning Friday pushed the time back, with storms expected to arrive locally during midmorning Sunday.
Several local events are planned for Saturday, including the Sunny King Criterium bicycle race in Anniston. The chance of rain Saturday morning is about 20 percent, according to a forecast released Friday.
In announcements Friday, the Calhoun County Emergency Management agency encouraged local residents to sign up for emergency alerts by texting “CalhounEMA” to 888-777.