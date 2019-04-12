Weather forecasters are growing more confident that Alabama is at risk for tornadoes this weekend, and the latest models show the Anniston area at highest risk on the morning of Palm Sunday.
“We don’t want to dissuade people from going to church services, but they should have a plan,” said Chris Darden, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Darden and his colleagues announced Friday morning that the area they cover – a wide swath of central Alabama, including Calhoun and surrounding counties – is at “enhanced” risk for tornadoes Sunday. That’s half-way up the five-step scale the weather service uses for such warnings, and one step higher than the “slight” risk predicted Thursday.
“What we’re expecting is a broken line of storms coming across the state beginning as early as tomorrow night,” Darden said Friday morning. Combined with a high level of wind shear, those storms are at risk of spinning up into tornadoes.
Those storms are expected to arrive in the Anniston area Sunday morning, Darden said. An early Friday forecast had them arriving just before dawn, or a few hours after. A model just released midmorning Friday pushed the time back, with storms expected to arrive locally during midmorning Sunday.
It’s Palm Sunday, a day that often brings a larger crowd than churches might usually see. Forecasters on Thursday advised pastors to appoint a church member to monitor the weather and develop a plan to take shelter if a storm does arrive during a service.
“A church is the worst place to be, unfortunately, in a tornado,” Darden said. High walls and broad roofs make church buildings poor shelter.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of a Palm Sunday tornado that killed 20 people at a church service in Goshen, near Piedmont.
The church had planned to commemorate the event at a service on Sunday. On Friday, in response to the forecast, the church cancelled all Sunday services. Rev. Nedra Deerman, pastor at Goshen, said the commemoration will be rescheduled for another date.
“We’re encouraging people to draw away with their families and worship in whatever way they can,” she said.
Several local events are planned for Saturday, including the Sunny King Criterium bicycle race in Anniston. The chance of rain Saturday morning is about 20 percent, according to a forecast released Friday.