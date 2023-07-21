TOP PROSPECT: Carter Johnson finding success at every level this summer

Oxford High's Carter Johnson is living the dream these days.
The baseball star is playing his sport in a jersey with “USA” across the front.
Johnson has made the most of his summer on baseball fields across the country, most recently earning a spot as one of 40 players across the country to USA Baseball’s 18U national team training camp roster.
“It's just unbelievable that I get an opportunity to make the USA national team and have a chance to represent our country where I’m from here in Oxford,” Johnson said. “I can't wait to go down there and give it all I got.”
Johnson was selected after emerging as one of the top athletes in the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline League. Oxford baseball coach Wes Brooks said Johnson was invited to play in the league by a USA Baseball national director at the Perfect Game Showdown in Hoover.
Almost immediately after stepping to the plate in the league, Johnson stole the spotlight.
In the event, which had games from June 27 to July 3, Johnson accounted for two of the league’s three home runs, with one coming in his first at-bat.
He batted .313 (5-for-16) in his team’s six games and led the league in RBIs (six), total bases (11) and slugging percentage (.688). He was also one of six players with at least five hits and was the only player with 16 at-bats.
“It was a great feeling,” Johnson said of his two home runs. “I just tried to go down there and do the best I could, and good stuff happens.”
In his team’s final game, he helped secure a 9-3 victory as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
As Johnson made the most of his opportunities, those who scouted the league’s talent immediately recognized the Alabama commit’s skill level.
“The national team coaches, along with coaches of those MLB PDP teams, they would meet each night and narrow down the list of 100 to 40 so that they can get a little closer look at these 40 guys to go train,” Brooks said. “For Carter to be considered one of the top 40 guys in the country to play with chances to play, I've got a good feeling that he might not only make the team, but he might start.”
Brooks, who also serves as a training camp coach for USA Baseball’s 12U national team and is a member of the USA Baseball task force, said that the experience Johnson has had and will have with USA Baseball in the near future is second to none.
“Those 40 guys will leave in late August and head out to California,” Brooks said. “They're going to train for five days. They'll train in the morning and scrimmage at night. After those five days, they will pick a final 20-man roster to go on and compete in Taiwan in early September in the World Cup for a chance to win a gold medal.”
While Johnson left a great impression in North Carolina, he said he also learned plenty to help his game, specifically about ways to help his mindset on the field.
“Mainly just overcoming your failures, learning from your failures and playing just one pitch at a time,” Johnson said. “Playing hard every single pitch and then good things will happen when you play hard. Mainly for me, it was just learning from your mistakes and just keeping your head high and being confident.”
While Brooks said that USA Baseball is filled with the top players in the country, it takes many intangibles to set yourself apart.
After meeting with both Johnson and his father before the slugger’s trip to North Carolina, the longtime Oxford coach assured the player that he had all the traits needed to succeed.
“I said, ‘Look, you're going to do fine, because you already do those things,’” Brooks said. “‘You're already a good teammate, you already hustle on and off the field. You already play the game the right way. You don't ever show any negative body language.’
"Whether you hit a grand slam or make an error in the field, Carter’s the same guy on the very next play. In order to play the game of baseball at a very high level, you do have to have that mental capability of forgetting about the last play and moving forward because your best is required on the very next page.”
In addition to his accolades with USA Baseball, Johnson also continued to excel in events across both the state and the country.
In the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week’s baseball series Monday, Johnson went 2-for-5 with two singles and a walk for the North team. He also totaled a run, an RBI and two stolen bases to help lead the North to a series win.
Most recently, Johnson has participated in a wood bat tournament with teams from all over the Southeast playing at parks across Georgia.
“There’s like 400-something teams and it's all across Georgia. It's kind of a crazy event,” Johnson said. “There's like five or six pool-play games, and you have to win your pool to make it to the bracket play, which our team finished up today. We went 5-0 in pool play, so there's no telling where it will be tomorrow in bracket play. But it's a crazy event.”
As he’s found success this summer, Johnson has already gotten attention in many mock simulations projecting the 2024 MLB Draft.
Brooks said that Prep Baseball Report has Johnson going 28th overall to the Kansas City Royals in the website’s 2024 mock draft.
While many young athletes would find pride in their name being among the best, Johnson is one of the few that sees it as an opportunity to get better.
“I use it as motivation,” Johnson said. “I look at my name on there and say, ‘OK, I'm not high enough.’ So I’m going to work as hard as I can to just keep getting my name up on my board. Obviously, it's not what it's all about, I’m just playing the game and whatever happens happens.”
Added Brooks: “He'll look at that 28th projected overall pick of next year's draft and he's going to use it as motivation. He's not the type of guy that’s going to commit to Alabama and be satisfied. He's not the type of the guy that's going to make it to this training camp on the top 40 and be satisfied. He's going out there to be our country’s starting shortstop as an 18-year-old national team player.”
While the draft is still a year away, Johnson’s departure for training camp with Team USA next month is rapidly approaching.
Johnson said that while he’s excited to get to work with some of the best athletes and coaches in the world, he still has plenty of work to do in order to prepare.
“I’ll really just do what I've been doing,” Johnson said. “I’m in the weight room every day because I got to get bigger, and just training every day. I’m trying to get as many at bats as I can this summer before I go, just so I get a bunch of reps before I go. I’ll just keep doing what I've been doing, just practicing and playing every day.”