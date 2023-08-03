Time for backpacks, pencils, paper and new clothes

For some area students, school starts back Aug. 4, and many parents and their school-age children are still scouring area stores to fill the teachers’ requests for certain items. Of course, new shoes and clothes are a must.
The seven schools in the Calhoun County System were the first to open on Thursday, and the others start during the following two weeks.
The Jacksonville School System’s two schools, Jacksonville High School and Kitty Stone Elementary School, are doubling their opening dates by asking students whose last names begin with A-K to start Aug. 8 and those with names that begin with L-Z to start Aug. 9.
“This will allow us time to pretest, time to cover rules and procedures, time to correct schedules and time to enroll new students,” said Superintendent Mike Howard.
Below is a list of the first days of school throughout the area.
Aug. 4
Calhoun County Schools
Aug. 7
Anniston City Schools
Cleburne County Schools
Iqra Math & Science Academy, Anniston
Aug. 8
Jacksonville City Schools, names starting with A-K
St. James Catholic School, Gadsden
Aug. 9
Attalla City Schools
Etowah County Schools
Faith Christian School, Anniston
Gadsden City Schools
Jacksonville City Schools, names starting with L-Z
Oxford City Schools
Piedmont City Schools
Aug. 10
Jacksonville Christian Academy
Aug. 11
Westbrook Christian School, Rainbow City
Aug. 14
The Donoho School
Trinity Christian Academy
Aug. 15
Episcopal Day School, Gadsden