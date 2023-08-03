 Skip to main content
Time for backpacks, pencils, paper and new clothes

One school system has two opening dates

Weaver first day Baleigh Brown

Sophomore Baleigh Brown of Weaver High School gives a smile at her locker on the school’s first day back from summer vacation.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

For some area students, school starts back Aug. 4, and many parents and their school-age children are still scouring area stores to fill the teachers’ requests for certain items. Of course, new shoes and clothes are a must.

The seven schools in the Calhoun County System were the first to open on Thursday, and the others start during the following two weeks.

The Jacksonville School System’s two schools, Jacksonville High School and Kitty Stone Elementary School, are doubling their opening dates by asking students whose last names begin with A-K to start Aug. 8 and those with names that begin with L-Z to start Aug. 9.

“This will allow us time to pretest, time to cover rules and procedures, time to correct schedules and time to enroll new students,” said Superintendent Mike Howard.

Below is a list of the first days of school throughout the area.

Aug. 4

Calhoun County Schools

Aug. 7

Anniston City Schools

Cleburne County Schools

Iqra Math & Science Academy, Anniston

Aug. 8

Jacksonville City Schools, names starting with A-K

St. James Catholic School, Gadsden

Aug. 9

Attalla City Schools

Etowah County Schools

Faith Christian School, Anniston

Gadsden City Schools

Jacksonville City Schools, names starting with L-Z

Oxford City Schools

Piedmont City Schools

Aug. 10

Jacksonville Christian Academy

Aug. 11

Westbrook Christian School, Rainbow City

Aug. 14

The Donoho School

Trinity Christian Academy

Aug. 15

Episcopal Day School, Gadsden

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 