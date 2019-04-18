The National Weather Service has placed Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne and nearby counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m.
As of 7:22 p.m., when the watch was issued, the weather service was tracking a line of thunderstorms moving through the Birmingham area, heading eastward.
The watch comes as the weather service has warned for days of the potential for severe weather Thursday night across most of the state. All of central Alabama is considered to be under some risk for strong storms that could produce tornadoes. Thursday afternoon, the weather service’s Calera office extended the area of “enhanced” risk into Calhoun County.
The Star will update this story as more information becomes available.