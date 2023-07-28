Thomas Ashworth: 10 takeaways from Calhoun County football media day

Even though future opponents and longtime rivals made their way into the building, one thing seemed certain at Calhoun County football media day Friday: football is back.
Each of the 13 county coaches were joined by two of their players at Calhoun County football media day at the Anniston Country Club.
Those in attendance heard plenty from the coaches and players, including talks about the season, experiences with new coaching changes and roster expectations.
Plus, we got a look at the incredible new-look helmets Pleasant Valley and White Plains will sport this season.
With football season right around the corner, here's 10 takeaways from the discussions at Calhoun County football media day.
1. The county’s new coaches seem to be great fits.
Calhoun County will head into this season with five new head coaches, with each of them bringing something special to their teams.
Jonathan Miller's success at Saks speaks for itself, with the longtime coach saying he's excited for the next chapter of his impressive football coaching career at Piedmont.
Anniston's Rico Jackson gave the public a great first impression during 7-on-7 camps this summer, highlighted by a 7-0 finish in the North Alabama Team Camp.
"I just want to maximize their potential, whatever that may be," Jackson said. "It can be academically, it can be athletically, the goal for the team is simple: a state championship."
Anyone that's spoken with Blake Jennings knows the positive attitude he brings to White Plains, and his encouragement to help his players work harder has already become evident during summer 7-on-7 tournaments.
From a first impression, the hiring of Alphonso Freeney seems to be a slam dunk for Saks. His likable personality, impressive coaching resume and connection with Calhoun County showed plenty of reasons why Saks chose him to lead the program.
Weaver's Ken Cofer also brings plenty of knowledge from the state of Georgia, making it clear that he's ready to win now.
From the outside looking in, it seems like there's plenty of reasons for all of these teams to be excited about their new coaches.
2. Jim Ogle and Ky’Dric Fisher’s connection should help Jacksonville shine.
One of the things that impressed during this summer's 7-on-7 tournaments was the connection that quarterback Jim Ogle had with receiver Ky'Dric Fisher.
While Ogle has a connection with all of his receivers, something was different when Fisher was out there.
When asked at the FCA 7-on-7, Fisher went into detail about how the two had grown up together and how much they work together outside of practice.
The duo's encouragement for each other didn't relent on Friday, as the two complimented each other heavily for their work ethic and talent.
It's worth noting that they seemed to use up all their compliments when discussing coach Clint Smith's dad jokes, which Ogle referred to as "corny."
While Jacksonville has plenty to look forward to this season, the two's connection on the offense should bring a lot of excitement to the Golden Eagles this fall.
3. Pleasant Valley will have plenty to work with this season.
Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix was excited to talk about the depth his team will have this season.
Rising freshman Braxton Salster, who was named to the all-Calhoun County last season as a second-team quarterback, was one of the toughest guys in practice at Pleasant Valley.
He'll have plenty of help from Holt Bentley, who was listed as both a receiver and running back and will see plenty of time.
Nix also bragged about the defense, led by Samuel Duncan, and the depth at each position.
Seeing the shakeup of positions and watching who will see the most snaps for Pleasant Valley should be an interesting storyline to follow this fall.
4. Ty Brown will stay busy this season for Alexandria.
After the departure of Antonio Ross to Alabama and the transfer of T.K. Downie to Anniston, it raised a big question mark about who would be the workhorse for the Valley Cubs this season.
On Friday, Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said that many can expect Ty Brown to handle the ball plenty.
Brown, who was listed as a running back and linebacker on Friday, was named a second-team all-county athlete last season after seeing a fair share of time.
In Alexandria’s final regular-season game against Talladega, Brown starred for the Valley Cubs as he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on five attempts.
Naturally, Brown was excited about the opportunity and knew the expectation for him was high. Tight end DaMarkus Williams was also ready to suit up and block for his teammate.
As Alexandria takes on what could be the toughest region in Class 5A, Brown should step up as one of the top offensive players in the area.
5. Offensive and defensive lines should excite Wellborn fans.
While Wellborn has plenty of reasons to be excited for football season, coach Jeff Smith said the strength this season will be outside of the flashy skill position players.
"I feel like the strength of our team are the offense and defensive lines," he said.
Andrew Salter, who will play both offensive and defensive line for Wellborn, said that the line was very experienced compared to years past, adding that he feels more in shape than last season.
"I feel like everybody's got their technique really down pat on the offensive and defensive line and I feel like that will be a big aspect of our team," he said.
Smith was quick to brag on offensive line coach Jordan Houston and defensive line coach Allen Russell, calling them "the best offensive and defensive line coaches around this area."
"We're very fortunate," the longtime coach said.
6. Donoho's named its signal caller.
When asked about the quarterback situation, Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher was quick to name junior Kai Cleckler as the team's starter.
He will replace Will Folsom, who is now at Pleasant Valley.
Cleckler, a junior, most recently helped Donoho's baseball team find success in the infield during the Falcons' impressive playoff run.
"He's a big kid with a big arm, so we're going to use that arm," Satcher said.
He was named to the second team of the all-county baseball team as an infielder.
He'll have plenty of help from wide receiver Richard Goad, who will also play linebacker, and Hayes Farrell, who will also play in the secondary.
7. Saks will be well-coached this season.
While adding Freeney was a huge addition to Saks after the departure of Miller, the former JSU player is set to have plenty of help on the coaching staff.
"We're going to have 12 coaches, which is going to be phenomenal," Freeney said.
Wesley Ginn will serve as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Wildcats, which Freeney said is deserved after all he's done for Saks.
Freeney also mentioned that recent Jacksonville State grad Malachai Beverly will coach junior high and Rocky Hayes to coach defensive backs. Hayes is a former Cleburne County player who earned all-conference honors after starring at Arkansas State.
He also said that quarterback Jamorris Young’s dad will also serve as a coach.
Linebacker Mykeese Gaffney and receiver and defensive back Christian Smith said they've both already enjoyed the addition of Freeney and what he brings to Saks.
With Freeney and the coaching staff already standing out as one of Saks' strengths, the team's development in fall camp should be exciting to watch unfold.
8. Noah Lee should continue to shine for the Thunder.
Quarterback Noah Lee's talent level in eight-man play last season was nothing short of impressive, and there's plenty of indications that he'll only get better.
Lee and other Jacksonville Christian students will play eight-man football in the Christian Football Association for Faith Temple of Jacksonville Church.
Last season for his team, Lee racked up 2,155 passing yards and threw 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.
Tommy Miller, who serves as head coach for the team, said that Lee has kept busy this summer at camps across the southeast and has even drummed up interest from some college programs.
With the talk from two of his linemen, it's safe to assume Lee should be well-protected.
Linemen Leland Potts and Preston Strawder both stressed the importance of their jobs in eight-man football, noting that it's important to protect their quarterback.
As Lee and his team prepare for their opening game in on Aug. 11, his presence at signal caller should give fans plenty of confidence.
9. Oxford’s receivers should give Mason Mims and the Yellow Jackets a lot to work with.
While quarterback Mason Mims' talent would make any receiver look solid, the junior has plenty of weapons that should surprise this season.
Along with Oxford returning plenty of talent at the receiver position from last season, Lincoln transfers and brothers Camare Hampton and Nick Hampton will also bolster the Yellow Jackets' receivers.
Fellow receiver Judd Syer said that Camare Hampton, who received an offer from UAB this summer, would be a huge threat for opposing defenses.
"He will be the one to look out for and he'll move a lot of sticks," Syer said. "We have four starters that can change the game in a matter of seconds and we have people behind that that can do the same."
Along with the Hampton brothers and Syer, Nick Richardson and D.K. Wilson are also returning at receiver and Jake Lewis will be a key returner at tight end.
"We're really excited about where we are at with all of our offensive skill spots," Oxford coach Sam Adams said.
10. Piedmont’s offense should be set up for success.
While Piedmont saw many departures from last season, the returning players Jonathan Miller will have on the roster give the Bulldogs plenty of reasons to be excited.
Cole Wilson, a left-handed quarterback, will help lead a Piedmont offense that’s also highlighted by a strong receiver room, including Ish Bethel, Rollie Pinto and McClane Mohon.
Miller even added that defensive end Chance Murphy will also see time on the offensive this season, playing in the backfield.
Regardless of the returners on the offense, Miller said that he wants to experiment on the offense with all the talent on the roster, including with defensive back Trevor Pike.
“Trevor’s a guy who’s got some speed and we want to be able to use that on the offensive side as well,” Miller said.
With Piedmont getting plenty of experience this summer in 7-on-7 tournaments, the Bulldogs’ offense should continue its strong reputation of putting plenty of points on the board.