Third COVID-19 death reported for Talladega County

The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported a third death from COVID-19 in Talladega County.
According to the department’s web site,,the number of confirmed cases of COVID in Talladega County is now 99, up from 84 last Friday. Some 2,778 Talladega County residents have been tested.
In St. Clair County, the number of confirmed diagnoses rose from 98 to 110 over the same period, although with only one confirmed death. St. Clair County has tested 2,990 people.
The state health department does not provide any demographic information on confirmed deaths or any geographic information other than county. However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, FCI Talladega has three inmates and one staff member with confirmed diagnoses, although they are not reporting any deaths from the disease.
FCI Talladega had at least three staff members with confirmed diagnoses in early April, but that number later dropped down to zero, presumably as those patients recovered.
Statewide, ADPH is reporting 16,310 confirmed cases out of 200,481 people tested. Some 5,225 of those positive results were reported in the last 14 days, out of 70,284 tested during the same period, according to the department.
Of those, 590 people have died as a result of the virus since mid-March. Another 1,760 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The ADPH site also lists 9,355 presumed recoveries in the state during the course of the pandemic.