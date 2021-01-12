'The Ultimate Team': Saban says he'll recall 2020 Crimson Tide as a 'very special group'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The morning after winning the seventh national championship of his career, Nick Saban said he'll remember his current Alabama football team as a "very special group."
Saban met with reporters through video conference Tuesday morning, just hours after Alabama dispatched Ohio State in the national championship game. Although Saban has coached six other national champions — including five others at Alabama — this edition of the Crimson Tide stood out as special to him.
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the schedule, interrupting spring practice, summer workouts and causing a late start to the season. Alabama beat 11 Southeastern Conference opponents, which no team has had to face before, and the College Football Playoffs began only 12 days after the league championship game. Typically, there is about four weeks between those events.
"I think this team showed great perseverance, great resiliency," Saban said this morning. Probably the team togetherness on this team, this was kind of the ultimate team. These guys were like a high school team in terms of how they got along together, how they supported each other, how they played together, how they overcame adversity."
Even with the circumstances of the season, Alabama posted a 13-0 mark — just Saban's second unbeaten team. The 2009 Crimson Tide squad went 14-0.
"We've had teams here that have had probably more talent overall," Saban said. "I know we're a very talented offensive team, but I'm saying overall, lots of players, lots of places, that never accomplished what this team accomplished.
"Very difficult to go undefeated. It's very difficult to deal with success. But whatever the challenge was for this team, they were able to do it."
Saban said he'll remember most that he never heard any complaining.
"This is just the most together, committed group I think we've ever had the opportunity to be associated with," he said. "I think that's special. I think all these guys on this team will remember being part of this team for the rest of their life because it's a really, really exceptionally special experience to bring a group of people together, have them all buy into the principles and values that it takes to be successful, and make the sacrifices, have the work ethic, especially in a year like this where you had to overcome so much adversity, and then accomplish what they were able to accomplish.
"It's really special."
So, how does Nick Saban celebrate what he considers such a special year and team?
Get right back to work.
Typically, he has a 24-hour rule for his players — they're allowed to celebrate for 24 hours before looking ahead to the next opponent.
Saban didn't afford himself that luxury.
"The to-do list started after the game last night," Saban said. "It's an ongoing process, building a team. I don't think you can fall asleep at the switch for a minute if you want to try to do it the right way for your players and your program."