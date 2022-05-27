The top two home run hitters in Oxford this week both come from Des Moines

OXFORD — The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II softball tournament is going on at Choccolocco Park this weekend. Teams from all over the country are competing for the opportunity to win a national title.
One of the teams participating is Des Moines Area Community College out of Iowa, and this group has offensive power up and down its lineup. That includes the top two home run hitters in NJCAA Division II in two freshmen, Emma Dighton and Kendal Clark. Both players entered the tournament with 27 home runs on the season.
“We don’t compare anything,” Dighton said after Friday's 5-1 win over Kansas City (Kansas) College. “She hits one, everyone’s excited for her. If I hit one it’s the same thing. I love when she hits them and I love when I hit them. We don’t compare.”
Added Clark, “I just know that each of us are doing our own thing. I know we’re happy for each other no matter what. She hit one today and that kept us in the game, and I’m happy for her success.”
Dighton hit a three-run homer into center field Friday, giving DMAC the momentum needed to advance in the winners’ bracket. Dighton also added a home run earlier in the week in the Bear’s first game against WVU Potomac State College in their opening-round win of the tournament.
Dighton said several factors help the two hit home runs.
“Getting in the weight room in the offseason,” Dighton said. “Getting reps too. We always practice hitting them, so that has definitely helped.”
Added Clark: “We hit most of our practices. Fielding is usually the last part of practice, so hitting most of practice helps. I would also say lifting is a huge benefit to us.”
Des Moines Area has had offensive prowess all season. Clark leads Division II in RBIs with 100 on the season, followed closely by Dighton, who has 91. Teammate Madison Kearns is in seventh place for RBIs.
Des Moines Area also has a .443 batting average as a team. Clark leads the way for her team with a .568 batting average. She is second in the nation in that category.
“I have hit home runs all through high school,” Dighton said, “but here I’ve definitely hit way more than high school just because of the amount of reps we get.”
Clark agreed with Dighton when asked if the two of them were always home run hitters or if it is a skill they have developed since entering college.