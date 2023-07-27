The Bridge cooling station open Friday, Saturday

The city of Anniston has announced the United Way cooling station located at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday whenever the temperature is over 90 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting highs in the mid to upper 90s through Saturday with lows in the mid-70s. The high temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 90s through next week; however, the news release from the city does not address plans for The Bridge past Saturday.
The announcement does offer a reminder of cooling options at Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and The Right Place, 105 West 15th Street, open from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.