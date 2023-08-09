The Baseball Project is a hit of musical history

The Baseball Project performed at Saturn Birmingham on Aug. 8. Not just a vanity project or lukewarm "supergroup," this is a tight collective of musical luminaries with a glowing love for our country's favorite pastime.
The group usually gets a second look because of its members Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M. What keeps listeners engaged is the sine wave of all five musicians and their chemistry on record and stage. Linda Pitmon, Scott McCaughey and vocalist Steve Wynn more than hold their own and color the songs with their own impressive contributions.
I spoke with Wynn about their new album, tour and their opening night in Birmingham.
QUESTION: Your new album "Grand Salami Time" is brand new. Will a lot of those songs make it to your set on this tour?
ANSWER: They will be. It's the first record we've made in ten years and we're all super pleased with it. There's a lot of good songs and we chose the cream of the crop.
Q: How much different is it to make an album now as opposed to your earlier career?
A: It is a lot easier now. When you're first starting out you have the naïveté of youth and you do things and not question them. You then go in for a while and begin to find yourself. After the growing pains it becomes like most jobs where you just become really good at it.
Q: It's easy to pick up on your enthusiasm for the project in your voice. What keeps the enthusiasm for this band?
A: We really enjoy one another's company. The five of us really enjoy getting together and making music. We love making music now as much as we did in the beginning and the love comes from personal expression and wanting to add your own touch to this form of art.
Q: I love the song “The Yips."
A: That's mine. Wrote that by myself with some interaction with the others.
Q: “Uncle Charlie” is also a great song from the new record.
A: I wrote that with Peter. He sent the music to me and I said "I really love that. Can I put lyrics to it?"
Q: Is it hard to get everybody to record and tour for the BBP?
A: It can be because we have one person living in Georgia and two in Portland and two in New York City. Everybody is still thankfully busy and we have several projects and make free time whenever it is possible to make it work. We have the feeling that we want to do this as long as we can because we love it. A good way to describe it is did Ian Hunter or Paul McCartney think they would do it this long? You love it when you're nine, when you're fifteen, and then when you're twenty and there's no reason not to love it when you're a bit older.
Q: What would younger you think about how your career has progressed?
A: He would be elated. I was always a fan of below the radar musicians, I loved bands who meant a lot to me. I loved Velvet Underground and The Stooges. I didn't love Journey or Grand Funk Railroad. I was loving the underdogs and I actually became the career I admired.
Q: Speaking of underground artists, I read that you went to high school with Pat Smear.
A: I did go to school with him. Our alumni is insane with the amount of famous TV, movie and music celebrities. Darby Crash, I was little closer to. They went to an experimental wing of the school where misfits and weirdos went and found their way.
Q: Tell me one favorite thing about each of your bandmates.
A: Linda is my wife and I really love her. She makes me laugh and swoon as much as when I met her thirty years ago. Scott is so lovable and fun to be around and is passionate about his work. He's a great hang and works like a demon. Mike is the sweetest guy and I can never get tired of talking to him. Peter has a mind like a steel trap and if you ever need to know anything about music or anything else he will amaze you with his memory and knowledge.
Q: I’ll be at the show. What can I expect?
A: Songs about baseball, and five people with so much musical history between them. When we go on stage we bring it all and you hear all the elements of all we have done. You could fill your record store with just records we've made. It's really cool that we can create something so universal that is focused on something as singular as baseball. So I'll go with that.