Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State: game outlook, TV information, prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State hosts Texas-El Paso on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) vs. UTEP (0-0, 0-0 C-USA).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
Line: UTEP by 1.5
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Huntsville)
Four-down territory
1. Ball control: Few FBS teams keep their offense on the field longer than UTEP. In fact, in 2022, only Air Force, Navy, Minnesota and Michigan finished with a longer average time of possession than the Miners (33 minutes a game). Meanwhile, only three offenses at either level saw the field less than the Gamecocks, who averaged only 25 minutes a game last year.
2. With the big boys now: Transition periods have rarely ended on a high note for teams making the move up, but Jax State is 2-3 against the FBS since 2020, with wins over Florida International (2020) and Florida State (2021). The first game could foreshadow whether the season will feature more celebrations or similar results to last season’s 54-17 loss at Tulsa.
3. The A stands for Automatic: Jax State kicker Alen Karajic drilled 13 of 16 field goals last season and finished 5 of 7 on attempts of at least 40 yards. His misses came on kicks from 32, 40 and 50 yards away. Meanwhile, UTEP’s projected starting kicker will be making his collegiate debut.
4. Home sweet home: Jax State doesn’t disappoint the home crowd often. The Gamecocks are 15-7 at home since 2019. Perhaps equally interesting this week, UTEP is 4-16 on the road during that same stretch, ignoring paycheck games against Power Five competition.
Key matchup
JSU secondary vs. UTEP WR Tyrin Smith: Smith, a 5-foot-7 receiver weighing only 170 pounds, finished 25th overall in receiving yards last season with 1,039 yards. Western Kentucky Malachi Corley Jr. is the only player in the conference this season who finished with more last season.
By the numbers
3: This is Jax State’s third home opener since 2006. The Gamecocks hosted UT Martin and North Alabama in 2011 and 2016, respectively, to start the season. Jax State won both games, 24-23 over UT Martin and 31-12 over North Alabama.
9: Rich Rodriguez’s return to the FBS places him ninth among active FBS coaches in career wins with 172. Every coach ahead of him has been at this at least one season more than Rodriguez, who is entering his 26th season. Alabama’s Nick Saban leads the way with 280 wins. Sam Houston’s K.C. Keeler (260 wins) is the only conference coach ahead of Rodriguez.
15: JSU recovered an FCS-high 15 fumbles last season. That total would have put the Gamecocks in a four-way tie for second last season behind only Duke’s 16 fumble recoveries in 13 games last season.
182: UTEP’s projected starting offense has 182 career starts, with the Miners’ offensive line responsible for 120 of those. Jax State’s relatively experienced offense only has 121 total starts. The offensive line, which returns four starters, only boasts 44 career starts. The difference between the two defenses is negligible.
Prediction
UTEP has a clear advantage regarding experience, especially at the FBS level. Between that and the time of possession discrepancy, Jacksonville State can’t afford to fall behind. However, the Gamecocks weren’t supposed to contend in last year’s opener against Stephen F. Austin either. Jax State won that one 42-17 in Montgomery. With the help of a home crowd, Jax State starts 2023 with another statement win, this time in a bit of a thriller.
Jacksonville State 28, UTEP 24