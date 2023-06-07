Talladega’s AAMU Alumni Chapter receives awards

The Talladega County Area AAMU Alumni Chapter Received Awards at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University Alumni Awards Luncheon last week. Pictured above, President Mildred V. Davis accepted the Talladega County Area AAMU Alumni Small Chapter Award from Mary Moore, President Alabama A&M University Alumni Association, Inc. The Price, House, Gibbs Chapter Achievement Award is presented to a chapter for significant achievement with activities and accomplishments.
John Davis accepted the William Hooper Council Service Award for Freddie Player. This Award is presented to an individual who has contributed the most to the successful operation of the Chapter. Freddie went beyond the call of duty in support of our local Chapter, the National Association, and Alabama A&M University.
Former president Dorothy Brice received the Arthur Pillar Award for being the alumnus within the region who single-handedly did the most in improving the region while fulfilling the objectives of the Alabama A&M University Alumni Association Incorporated.