Talladega PD searching for 16-year-old runaway (free content)

Talladega Police are searching for a 16-year-old who ran away from home some time after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LaMonte Tucker is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall black male weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants, with a black backpack, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said Tucker had gotten into an argument with his mother at Arbor Park Apartments on East Sloan Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday and left. He is believed to be on foot. He may be in or near the Brecon area of Talladega. Thompson said Tucker has a history of running away from home, and was found in Pell City last time, in October 2019.
Anyone with information on Tucker’s location should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line.