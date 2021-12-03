You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing teen

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Lynzee Elyssa Tyler is described as a 15-year-old white female standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 124 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in the Munford area Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. At that time, she was wearing a black sweater, three-quarter length jeans and green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s location should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or mobile app.

Tags