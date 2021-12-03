Talladega County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing teen

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Lynzee Elyssa Tyler is described as a 15-year-old white female standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 124 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.
She was last seen in the Munford area Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. At that time, she was wearing a black sweater, three-quarter length jeans and green tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Tyler’s location should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or mobile app.