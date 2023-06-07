Talladega City Council meeting moved to June 12

The Talladega City Council meeting set for Monday evening has been canceled and moved to next Monday, June 12, again starting at 5 p.m.
Notice of the cancellation was posted on the bulletin board outside the council chamber but no official reason for the change was given.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the meeting had been moved because one the councilmen, specifically council president Dr. Horace Patterson, was “not well,” but did not elaborate.
Like all council meetings, the rescheduled June 12 meeting will be open to the public and will be live streamed via the city’s Facebook page.