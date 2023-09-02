Taking care of business: Jax State overcomes slow start to dominate FCS foe

JACKSONVILLE — Last week, Jacksonville State proved it could compete at the FBS level.
In Saturday’s 49-3 win over East Tennessee State, the Gamecocks proved they could win like an FBS team when they sleptwalk through half a quarter of play before blowing out their FCS competition.
“I thought we played okay today,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I don’t think we played great offensively or even at moments on defense, but we did what we’re supposed to do.”
What the Gamecocks were supposed to do became a common theme in Rodriguez’s post-game press conference. He uttered some variation of that phrase at least three times.
Generally, FBS teams overwhelm their FCS opponents. Rodriguez himself spent the entire offseason talking about his Jax State would likely be undersized, underpowered and slower than several of its opponents this season as the Gamecocks complete the transition process to the FBS level.
Jax State will get another chance to prove it has closed the gap with the FBS when the Gamecocks travel to Coastal Carolina next week, but on Saturday, it was clear they’ve already put a gap between themselves and at least the average FCS opponent.
Rodriguez said taking care of business against an FCS team the way Jax State did on Saturday was somewhat important to the program’s long-term goal of proving itself as a contender at the FBS level.
“All coaches will tell you it makes them nervous playing this because the good ones can beat you,” Rodriguez said. “And are your guys excited about playing? Are they excited about preparing?”
On Tuesday, the answer to those questions seemed to be no. At least where the scout team defense and the offense were concerned.
“It was about as mad as I’ve been in a long time,” Rodriguez said. “And I let them know, of course. And Wednesday’s practice was great. Because they got the message.”
Jax State can’t afford to waste time answering those questions ahead of next week’s trip to face a Coastal Carolina team that won 9 games last season.
“Now we know the competition gets a whole lot harder,” Rodriguez said.