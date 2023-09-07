Suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Oxford

Oxford police have apprehended a suspect in an active shooter situation at the Race Trac gas station in Oxford, according to Chief Bill Partridge.
Police say several shots were fired at the Alabama 21 and Grace Street location before police arrived and apprehended the suspect. Partridge stated the suspect is now in custody and that more information will be released as it becomes available.
Though the area is considered “clear and safe,” police urge the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the situation.
Partridge stated in the release that during the incident, one man was shot. The man was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and remains in critical condition. Partridge told the Anniston Star that the man injured was not the shooter.
At this time, information on the shooting suspect’s identity has not been released.