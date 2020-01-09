Strong winds expected ahead of Saturday storms

Strong straight-line winds could arrive ahead of Saturday’s predicted severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

According to an advisory from the weather service, winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph could arrive Saturday between midnight through 9 p.m. The storms themselves are expected to reach the eastern side of Alabama between 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

“The storms will have their own wind gusts up to 60 or 70 mph,” Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the service’s Calera station, said Thursday, “but there will be more ahead of the storm system. Even today is getting breezy.”

There’s potential for storms to form ahead of the incoming line of storms, which he said formed over Oklahoma and Texas before raking across Louisiana and Mississippi. The predicted straight-line winds may be enough to force trees down — Satterwhite said the station has had reports of trees felled by winds around 25 mph before.

Alabama Power representative Jacki Lowry said that the company has been working with the weather service to monitor the storms. Employees are often directed from around the state toward areas affected by storms, or that are expected to be hit by severe weather. Right now the whole state is in an “enhanced” state of risk, according to the weather service’s maps on Thursday, which means there’s nowhere obvious to bulk up shifts for line workers.

“Our crews and contractors have been put on notice and will be ready to act if needed,” Lowry said. She expected several conference calls Friday morning to prepare for the storms, and said that the company would adjust as the forecast changes.

All of Northeast Alabama was still in an “enhanced” risk area Thursday afternoon, the third most severe rating on the weather service’s severe weather scale. Satterwhite said the scale doesn’t necessarily measure the strength of storms, so much as how long-lived the storms could be, and how much of the region the storms cover. He said the most high-risk category — simply named “high,” above “moderate” — would be comparable to the April 2011 storms, “where numerous, long-track, especially dangerous” tornadoes hit Tuscaloosa.

“There’s certainly enough windshear for rotating storms as well,” he said, “so we can’t rule out one or two of those.”

He recommended that people who have to make their way to storm shelters be sure to take things they can cover themselves with, such blankets, to protect against debris. He said that wearing helmets can make necessary trips outside safer, too.

“Most fatalities from tornadoes is trauma to the head or neck,” Satterwhite said.

He also recommended packing phone chargers and weather radios to keep a line of communication available.

“Make sure you know where your safe place is and how long it would take you to get there,” he added.