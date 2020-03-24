Strong storms to roll through Anniston area tonight

Calhoun County and its neighbors can expect strong storms tonight, National Weather Service forecasters say. There's a chance of strong, damaging winds.
A tornado, though unlikely, can't be ruled out.
"Having a weather radio to wake you up if there is severe weather is really important," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Forecasters predict that much of the Tennessee Valley will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather tonight. For Calhoun County, the risk is "marginal" — the lowest of the weather service's levels of alert.
Holmes said Anniston-area residents can expect storms to come through between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight. Much of the day won't seem stormy. Clouds are expected to break after noon, with temperatures in the 70s, before the storms roll in tonight.
Holmes said forecasters want people to know that when tornado warnings do happen — something that's likely during any March and April — people shouldn't be afraid to seek shelter with others, even in crowded storm shelters. He said forecasters have discussed the risk of COVID-19 with the state's public health authorities.
"They're basically saying that the risk of a tornado warning is greater than your risk from the virus," he said.
Holmes said temperatures are expected to rise after tonight's storm's pass, with highs in high 70s or 80s by the end of the week.