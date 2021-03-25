You are the owner of this article.
STORM UPDATES: Tornado warning for Calhoun County till 3:30 p.m.

Storm clouds from Chimney Peak

The view from Chimney Peak in Jacksonville as severe storms rolled in March 25, 2021.

2:24 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Calhoun County till 3:30 p.m. 

2:05 p.m. In light of severe weather, all City of Anniston facilities will promptly close at 3 p.m. today. This includes all community centers, parks, golf courses, and the Anniston Museums and Gardens’ facilities. All city facilities will reopen Friday at their regular times.

1:50 p.m. Pell City, Honda’s manufacturing plant, Ragland and Neely Henry Lake are among the St. Clair and Talladega county locations under a tornado warning until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

After 1 p.m., radar spotted a tornado in Shelby County headed northeast, and shortly before 2 p.m. the weather service expanded the warning area for that storm to include St. Clair and Talladega counties. It it a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado,” according to a weather service announcement. People in its path should take cover now.

Forecast map 3-25 PM

12:30 p.m. The local area is now in a higher-risk zone for severe weather, including strong tornadoes, based on an updated forecast from the National Weather Service.

12:04 p.m. The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:15 p.m. for Calhoun County, northeastern Talladega County and St. Clair County. Impacted locations include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Pell City, Piedmont, Hokes Bluff, Fort McClellan and Saks. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and half-dollar-size hail.

Tornado watch 3-25-21

11:30 a.m. The weather service has issued a tornado watch for Calhoun and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

11:20 a.m. Northern Calhoun and Cleburne counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m., the National Weather Service announced around 11:20 a.m. Knighten’s Crossroads, Piedmont and Borden Springs are among the areas in the predicted path of the storm. The warning comes as thunderstorms swept across most of Calhoun County this morning.

10:30 a.m. This morning’s wind and rain are just a taste of what’s to come as Alabama prepares for a wave of strong storms predicted to cross the state Thursday evening.

National Weather Service forecasters say nearly all of the state is at risk of tornadoes, high wind and large hail Thursday afternoon. Much of the northwestern portion of the state is at “high” risk, according to the forecast, with a “moderate” risk area — the second highest risk level, stretching into parts of western Calhoun County. 

This morning’s storms are expected to clear out before a second wave of storms rolls in some time between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., forecasters say.

Anniston and surrounding areas will probably see that second round toward the end of that period, at 9 p.m. or later, said Jessica Walz, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera. 

The sun could peek out between the two waves of storms, but that’s not a good thing. Forecasters say more sun could mean more heat in the air and more instability in the air for the evening round of storms. 

“On a day like today, we don’t like sun,” Walz said. 

The morning’s storms were already strong. Early in the morning, the weather service issued a wind advisory, warning people to secure items that could be blown around by wind gusts. Parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning around 10 a.m.

The predicted storms so far haven’t interfered with school schedules in most local school systems, largely because many systems observe this week as spring break. Anniston City Schools on Wednesday announced that today would be a virtual schooling day because of the storms. 

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

