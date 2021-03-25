Storm shelter locations in Calhoun County

Map of Calhoun County storm shelters A map of saferooms and safe locations in Calhoun County.

This information is reprinted from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency's website.

Saferooms open when Calhoun County goes under a Tornado Watch or during a high impact event when necessary. COVID-19 precautions are advised at this time:

1. Wear your own face covering/mask and gloves inside the saferoom.

2. Stay in your vehicle during the Tornado Watch, and move inside the Saferoom during a Tornado Warning.

SAFEROOM LOCATIONS

Jacksonville Public Safety Complex

A public tornado saferoom is located at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, which houses the Jacksonville Police Dept, Fire Dept, and Municipal Courtroom. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch.

Address: 911 Public Safety Dr. Jacksonville, AL 36265

Webster's Chapel

A public tornado saferoom is located at the Webster's Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Another saferoom is located on the next-door property at the Webster's Chapel Community Center.

Address: 1552 AP Hollingsworth Rd, Wellington

White Plains Saferoom

A public tornado saferoom is located at the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department (Station #2). This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

Address: 12900 Highway 9, Piedmont, AL

Ohatchee Saferoom

A public tornado saferoom is located at the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department.

Address: 2440 Harts Ferry Rd Ohatchee, AL

Oxford Saferoom-Bynum

A public tornado saferoom is located at the Oxford EMS building in Bynum. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Oxford Fire Dept.

Address: 2011 Bynum Blvd. Eastaboga, AL

Oxford Saferoom-DeArmanville

A public tornado saferoom is located at the Oxford Fire Dept Station # 5. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Oxford Fire Dept.

Address: 52 DeArmanville Rd, Oxford, AL 36203

Piedmont Saferoom

A public tornado saferoom is located at Piedmont High School in the athletic workout room.This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch.For information, please contact the Piedmont Police Department.

Address: 700 Tom Bible Highway, Piedmont, AL 36272 (also known as AL HWY 200)

Thankful Park

A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.

Address: 3162 14th S West, Anniston, Al 36201

Saks High School

A public tornado saferoom is located at Saks High School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.

​Address: 4401 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206

Alexandria Middle School

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.

Address: 80 Railroad Dr, Alexandria, AL 36250

Ohatchee High School

A public tornado saferoom is located at Ohatchee High School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.

Address: 100 Cherokee Trail, Ohatchee, AL 36271

SAFER PLACE LOCATIONS

A safer place is not a FEMA-approved saferoom but is a structurally sound building to take shelter in during a tornado or wind event. These safer place locations will be opened during a tornado watch and warning. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA, 256-435-0540.

Oxford Performing Arts Center -- 100 Choccolocco St, Oxford, AL 36203

​Wellborn -- 135 Pinson Rd Anniston, AL 36201

​Cedar Springs -- 78 Cedar Springs Dr Jacksonville, AL 36265

​Nances Creek -- 3817 Hollingsworth Rd Jacksonville, AL 36265

Williams Church -- 5579 Co Rd 37, Jacksonville, AL 36265