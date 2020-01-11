Storm downs numerous trees, power lines across Calhoun County

JACKSONVILLE — A wave of 911 calls came in concerning downed trees and power lines throughout Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon, as storms rolled east.

Saks woman rescued after tree falls on house First responders rescued a woman in Saks on Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on her home, trapping her inside beneath debris.

Staff at the county Emergency Management Agency and the staff of several first response agencies directed resources to Saks Road, where a woman had been trapped by a tree that fell on her home, along with several trees on roadways. Straight-line wind damage had pushed over trees throughout the county, and led to at least one structure fire — an electrical transformer — near Jacksonville.

EMA director Michael Barton said that it’s still too early for damage totals — especially since responders are still en route to some of the reported hazards in the county — but that the Saks area appeared to have been hit most heavily.

According to EMA director Michael Barton, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., there were 73 reports of downed trees, and 12 of those were on structures. A few structures maintained some damage from the wind, and there were 34 reports of downed utility lines. There were six reports of roadway flooding.

+7 Severe storms knock down trees, power lines in Talladega, St. Clair counties (free content) (updated with photos) According to Alabama Power spokesman Ike Piggott, there were just under 5,000 customers in each county that were still in the dark as of 4 p.m. He said it was too early to say when everyone might be back online

The 911 call log at the EMA’s emergency operations center showed reports of some flooding in Oxford, trees blocking roadways on Bynum Leatherwood Road and various cross streets.

According to Alabama Power’s social media accounts, there were 7,500 customers without power in Calhoun County at 3 p.m., part of a total 90,000 customers without power throughout the state. Another 67,000 customers had lost power and had it restored earlier in the day.