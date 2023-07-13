STAYING HOME: Savannah Smith picks Jacksonville State

Savannah Smith grew up on the softball fields of Calhoun County.
While Smith is preparing to put a close on her high school softball career at Piedmont, she's now set to play at a place she calls home.
On Thursday afternoon, the Piedmont softball standout announced her commitment to play for Jacksonville State University under Jana McGinnis.
She said she was formally offered by McGinnis on Wednesday.
“Everybody I've ever talked to when it comes to talking about college, they've always told me that it’s got to feel like home,” Smith said. “I've been to Jacksonville State multiple times. I mean, it's right up the road. In the back of my mind, it's always felt like home to me. The day that Coach McGinnis brought me up there and showed me around, I knew that's where God wanted me to be.”
Smith, who was The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County softball player of the year, posted a 1.43 ERA in 107⅔ innings pitched last season, striking out 146 batters. She threw nine shutouts and one no-hitter this season, totaling a 14-5 record in the circle.
Offensively, Smith led the Bulldogs in almost every major offensive category, including batting average (.458), hits (71), home runs (6) and on-base percentage (.525).
She was also named a first-team infielder on the Class 3A all-state softball team by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
From playing softball when she was in elementary school to helping lead her team to a Calhoun County softball tournament title, she said that she already has plenty of memories playing at Jana McGinnis Field.
“I have a lot of great memories playing Jacksonville State,” Smith said. “I remember when we were in 10 and under, our little Bulldog Bombers team would play a tournament up there sometimes. Then, of course, winning the county tournament on Jana McGinnis Field, it’s just a great opportunity. I'm excited and hope to make many more memories there in the future.”
Of all the memories she has, she said that clinching a Calhoun County championship title tops the list.
“It definitely was winning the county tournament this past year for me,” Smith said. “Their facilities are so nice and you don't get to experience a game like that on a field like that on a regular basis.”
While Smith has known about the reputation of JSU from it being just over 10 miles from Piedmont High School, her exposure to the softball program goes even deeper than it being in her own backyard.
Rachel Smith, Piedmont softball coach and Savannah Smith’s mother, was one of the first players who played for McGinnis at JSU.
She played at JSU from 1994-1996 and was a part of Jacksonville State’s transition to Division I when Jacksonville State made the jump from Division II beginning in 1995. McGinnis became head coach in 1994.
The Piedmont coach was a first-team all-ASUN Conference selection in 1996 and is one of two JSU players to hit two doubles in one game in Division I play.
The former JSU player said that being able to see her daughter make more memories at her home field is “like things dreams are made of.”
“That place has special memories for me because I think when I was a senior, it was the first year we were on University Field,” she said. “To be able to play there and be able to accomplish the things that we were able to accomplish on that field during Savannah’s high school career, and then for her to be able to continue to play softball there after high school and for Coach McGinnis, it’s very, very special. I’m not sure that many mothers and daughters can claim that.”
Savannah Smith said that she’s heard plenty of positive things about the program from her mom since she started playing softball.
“It's going to be pretty cool,” she said. “I've heard my mom talking about Jacksonville State ever since I started playing softball, and she's always raved about how great of a coach Coach McGinnis is, and I'm just very excited that I'm gonna get to share some of that experience and be able to relate to her."
Added Rachel Smith: “I'm just really excited for Savannah and the opportunity that she's created for herself. For her to get into play for Coach McGinnis and for that program at Jacksonville State, it means the world to me. Obviously, I want her to go where she feels at home and where she feels comfortable. From the start of our visit, I believe that Jacksonville State felt like home to her.”
With the rising senior preparing for one last softball season with her softball family at Piedmont, she said that she’s happy about the opportunity to be accepted into another family at Jacksonville State.
“It seemed like the right fit,” Smith said. “The people and the coaching staff, I've always admired how the coaching staff has a great relationship with their players. Their team is just basically a whole family, and that's kind of something that I've always looked for in a program.”