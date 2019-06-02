OXFORD, Miss. — Jacksonville State didn't need a late comeback this time.
In an NCAA baseball regional elimination game, Jacksonville State took an early lead and rarely allowed any kind of opening after that. The Gamecocks grinded out a 9-2 win over Clemson to advance to the regional's championship round.
JSU was so thorough in their march over Clemson that Tigers coach Monte Lee said afterward, "Jacksonville State was just the better team today."
Now comes a rematch with top-seeded Ole Miss (39-25) for a regional championship. Jacksonville State (39-22) lost to the Rebels 16-2 in the regional opener, but the Gamecocks have roared back into contention.
The two teams will play again tonight at 8. If JSU wins, there will be a winner-take-all final Monday at 6 p.m. In four previous trips to the NCAA Division I regionals, JSU failed to win a game, but this time they've won twice.
Case took a few minutes to discuss the win over Clemson, but he acknowledged, "All I can think of right now is what a great opportunity we have tonight."
JSU took control in the top of the second inning when Nash Adams singled home Isaac Alexander and Tre Kirklin followed with a three-run homer. JSU added two more runs in the fifth inning, two in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Starter Dylan Hathcock went 4⅓ innings, while Corley Woods went 2⅓ and Michael Gilliland closed it out with 2⅓ innings.
That early home run by Kirklin, his seventh of the year, jump started the team and allowed Hathcock to feel less heat.
"With it 0-0, you feel more of the pressure, but with the lead, you feel you can get the ball over the zone a little more and make sure they have to hit the ball," Hathcock said.
Woods (7-0), who leads the team in victories, and Gilliland took control and allowed Case to save the bulk of his relievers for the Ole Miss game.
"Both of them were really good," Case said. "Corley is kind of a go-to guy for us. The makeup he has is off the charts. From a stuff standpoint, there's a million guys who have better stuff than he does. Makeup-wise, there's nobody better than Corley. We try to get him in there as many games as we can because you feel if you've got him in there, you've got a great chance to win."
What to know
—Clemson had bases loaded in the third inning with one out, but JSU third baseman leaped to intercept a liner by Sam Hall for an out. He then threw to second to complete the double play. With Clemson runners on first and second and one out in the fourth inning, Hathcock induced a groundball to second baseman Cole Frederick, who started a double play.
—Alexander was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks. He has reached base seven times in the regional.
—Cole Frederick was 2-for-5 after not getting a hit in the first two games of the regional. Alex Webb was 2-for-4.
Who said
—Case on how JSU rebounded from the previous day's come-from-behind win over Illinois: "Yesterday was kind of an emotional win for us. We were anxious to see how we would come out today. We talked about trying to get something going early, we did a fantastic job of that."
—Case on his squad: "We have been a very resilient team. It's been a team that doesn't quit. It's a team that gets after you for 27 outs — or more, if we have to."
Next up
—JSU will face Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Case said after the win over Clemson that he wasn't sure which pitcher would start against the Rebels.