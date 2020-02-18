State of emergency: Ivey issues statewide alert anticipating floods

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.