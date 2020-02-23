State, local officials push back on COVID-19 plan for Anniston

Local officials expressed both fear and a sense of responsibility as they reacted Sunday to a plan to bring patients infected with a new coronavirus to Anniston.

The Anniston and Weaver city councils held emergency meetings this morning to discuss their options, less than 24 hours after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that patients who tested positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus that arose late last year in China, would be housed at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security training facility in Anniston. The Calhoun County Commission, the Oxford City Council and the Jacksonville City Council have meetings scheduled for this afternoon.

Separately, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office issued a statement this morning that said HHS emailed its Saturday announcement “inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely,” said she had been told the Anniston center was being considered only as a back-up housing site.

At the Anniston meeting, council members voted 3-1 to ask the city attorney to begin drafting legal motion to block the federal government from sending the patients to the CDP. Council members stopped short of a vote to file a lawsuit, saying they hoped to get more details about the plan for the patients later today.

“We do not have all the information at hand,” said Mayor Jack Draper

The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday afternoon that it would house evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been docked and quarantined in Japan for more than a month after hundreds of its 2,666 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus first observed late last year in Wuhan, China.

The Saturday announcement seemed to take state and local officials by surprise.

Ivey’s statement said she’d been informed by HHS officials on Friday night of the plan to move patients to Anniston, which she referred to as a “proposal.”

“Sensing the urgency, I quickly informed the offices of Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones and Congressman Mike Rogers, as well as Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Ivey’s emailed statement reads.

Ivey said that after HHS announced the plan in Saturday’s email, she and her staff held a series of discussions with HHS and White House officials and the state’s congressional delegation, and that in one of those conversations the plan to move patients to Anniston was described as a “back-up.”

Rogers tweeted on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump, who he said had been unaware of the decision and “agreed with me” that sending patients to Anniston “is the wrong decision.”

Locals react

The HHS announcement also has generated a strong response from residents of Anniston. More than 50 people showed up for the impromptu meeting Anniston council meeting this morning, some of asking why Anniston was chosen and what risks the virus might pose to the local community.

“This is not fair,” said Anniston resident Yvonne Gomez. “This is our lives versus their lives.”

Council members expressed internal conflict over the coronavirus plan.

“I’m scared,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins, who lives at McClellan, not far from the CDP. People in the audience applauded that remark.

“I’m scared of what it could be,” Jenkins continued. “In spite of that, I cannot help hearing Matthew 25:40 in my head. ‘When you took care of the least of these, you took care of me.’”

Video of Anniston council meeting

Jenkins said the coronavirus patients are victims, infected through no fault of their own. He said the community took on risks of this sort when it lobbied to get the Center for Domestic Preparedness, where first responders train for just this sort of emergency.

“We got a benefit from this thing, but that benefit comes with a price,” he said.

Councilman Ben Little cast the sole vote against the motion to begin working on a lawsuit. He too said the city has accepted the center with the risks in mind, and that the virus victims deserve to be treated with kindness.

“I hope and pray these people get well soon,” he said.

Councilwoman Millie Harris also expressed sympathy for the patients — but she questioned the choice of Anniston. She asked whether the federal government had considered less populated areas and whether the arrival of coronavirus patients would create a precedent for future health crises.

“We need to be concerned with the health of our community,” she said.

Legal path forward

The Weaver City Council authorized city attorney Jason Odom to work with attorneys from other municipalities and with the county to attempt to block the move.

Odom said after the meeting that he’d already spoken with Bruce Downey, Anniston’s city attorney, and they had started drafting documentation. The city of Costa Mesa, Calif., filed for an injunction Friday to stop cruise ship evacuees from being housed within its city limits. A federal judge granted the injunction Saturday. Odom said the Costa Mesa filing is under review as a possible source for local legal action. He said something could be filed as soon as today.

“As to how quickly a federal judge looks at it, I have no idea,” Odom said.

Mayor Wayne Willis said he believed the Costa Mesa lawsuit may have influenced federal decision-makers to make the sudden announcement.

“This is my personal opinion, but I think this was all planned to hit on the weekend, thinking all the elected officials are off on the weekends, city halls are closed, and they’ll just quietly slip this on through,” Willis said. “They had already lost in California and they knew there was going to be resistance.”

Willis said he had learned from his own sources that the decision to move evacuees to Anniston had been made Thursday, and that the CDP had rejected the idea, though it had no say in the process.

In his opinion, Willis said, the area isn’t ready for coronavirus patients.

“The Center for Domestic Preparedness is designed to train first responders for a chemical incident. They have a very small subsection to deal with infectious diseases,” Willis said. “With the facilities we have at our disposal, I don’t see how we could be prepared for this.”

Weaver residents, like others in the county, were upset about the announcement, and had been reaching out to city leaders.

“They’re scared, and rightfully so,” Willis said.