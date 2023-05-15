State golf: White Plains boys finish first day eight shots out of lead

OPELIKA — Day one of the state golf tournament at Grand National in Opelika led to plenty of action for local teams and individuals competing for a title.
The golf tournament is split into two days, Monday and Tuesday, with a cumulative best score in the stroke-play format in both teams and individuals coming out on top.
As it sits, White Plains’ boys rank second in Class 4A. They trail Haleyville by eight strokes. Haleyville is plus-21, while White plains is plus-29.
White Plains junior Sawyer Edwards is again leading the way for the Wildcats with a 1-under 71 after the first round. Edwards sits atop the leaderboard as an individual as well.
Edwards helped White Plains go from 10 strokes down to Haleyville to only eight after he birdied his last two holes.
“Sawyer’s last two birdies got us within eight, which is a big momentum boost,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “Sawyer showed a lot of mental toughness today. This is a tough golf course, anything under par is impressive and his 71 just gave us a fighting chance.”
Other contributors for White Plains include Cam Hurst and Wyatt Cotney, who both scored 81s. That has them tied for 10th individually. Zach Goss shot an 84 that has him tied for 13th, and Daulton Faulkner’s 91 has him tied for 21st.
“I played good, but could have hit more fairways,” Hurst said. “If I would have hit more fairways, I would have had a lot more opportunities to score. Iron shots were great all day, just got to get off the tee better tomorrow.”
Hurst, Randall, and the rest of the Wildcats are ready to make a push to get into first on Tuesday.
“We’re all going to have to play a great round,” Hurst said. “It’s going to have to be around 75 for us to have a chance at winning this thing.”
In Class 3A boys, Eli Edge of Westbrook Christian is in first individually after a 3-over 75 first round. Westbrook is also winning as a team with a plus-41. Trinity trails them by 15 strokes.
Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter was even par through his front nine, but he ended the back nine at 7 over. His score of 79 has him sitting in second as an individual behind Edge.
“You know, the front nine was the start I wanted,” Ledbetter said. “I shot even par on the front-nine with a bogey and a birdie, didn’t miss a green. I hit the ball fairly decent all day. I had at least four putts that hit the hole that didn’t go in.
“I’m right there. I just got to make a few things happen tomorrow to come out and win. It’s two days.”
In 3A girls, Piedmont is in fourth with a plus-127. Brookelyn Goss shot a 106 to lead the Bulldogs and position her in a tie for 13th individually. Mayce Chandler is in solo 17th with 117, Reece Kirkpatrick is tied for 18th with a 120, and Alley Smith is in solo 20th with a 137 to round out Piemdont’s scores.
“We’re just here to have fun,” Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett said. “Made it to the state tournament. It’s a great venue, great competition. We knew today would be a tough day. We knew today would be an uphill battle. Just proud of the girls for battling.
“We talked about this all week. We’re just here to compete and have fun. I actually think the girls played better today than at Silver Lakes. Just proud of the girls, once again, for competing.”
Hokes Bluff’s Makayla Bearden is in solo ninth place after a first round score of 96.
In Class 5A girls, Alexandria is fourth with a plus-59. They trail Northside by six strokes for third.
Avery Prickett had the best round for the Valley Cubs with an 88 that was good enough for a tie of 12th. Marlee Hedgepeth is in solo 14th with a 91, and Naveah Foster is in solo 15th with a 96.
“We putted a lot today,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “Greens are a little bit faster than they have been. We really hit the ball fine, just putted a lot. We don’t normally count many over 90 and we had two over 90 today.
"Just took a couple big numbers that we shouldn’t have taken. I knew our scores would be a little higher than normal just because this bunch has never played in the state tournament.”
Much like Bramblett is proud of his Bulldogs for competing, Kiker is satisfied with the effort of his Valley Cubs.
“I knew they’d be a little bit nervous,” Kiker said. “It’s a hard golf course. I see parents and even some coaches get mad at their players, but I don’t understand that because it’s a hard game. I’m not in no way mad at our girls, there’s nothing they can do to make us mad.
“They’re not trying to hit bad shots, so I don’t understand that sometimes people get mad at them. This is a hard enough game without somebody yelling at you.”