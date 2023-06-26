Star wins six awards in annual media contest

The Anniston Star has won six awards, five of them first place, from the Alabama Press Association’s annual media awards.
In awards results announced Sunday, The Star won the Alabama Press Association’s top award of General Excellence, which the APA categorizes as “constantly outstanding issue to issue.” In a news release, the APA said members of the North Carolina Press Association judged 1,920 entries from 58 publications in this year’s contest.
The Star’s news reporters took home first place in Best Local News Coverage.
AnnistonStar.com placed first in the contest’s Best Newspaper Website category.
Mark Edwards, The Star’s senior editor for sports and online, racked up the most individual awards, winning first place awards in Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage and Best Local Sports Column. Edwards also won a second place award in the Best Sports Single Event Story category.
The Star competes in the media awards contest’s Division A, which includes the state’s largest newspapers.