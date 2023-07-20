Sponsorships available for organized city sports

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the city of Anniston’s Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 youth sports programs.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s director of public relations, said Thursday that community and business partnerships can enhance the experience of young athletes and provide them with the best resources to excel in their respective sports.
The department’s sports offer a wide range of fall, winter and spring activities each year.
Fall sports include:
— TOT Soccer (teaching our toddlers)
— Youth soccer
— Flag football
— Cheer
— Youth football
— Youth volleyball and intro to volleyball skills 101
The winter sport is youth basketball, then spring sports include:
— TOT soccer
— Spring soccer
— Coach pitch baseball
— T-Ball
— Softball
— Track and field
— Barracudas swim team
“These programs provide children with valuable opportunities to learn teamwork, sportsmanship and valuable life skills,” Hodges said.
If interested in sponsoring:
Or contact PARD director Frazier Burroughs at 256-231-7702 and/or fburroughs@annistonal.gov