SPLISH SPLASH: With plenty of swimmers on deck, Anniston Barracudas race to success

ANNISTON — Thanks to devoted swimmers and coaches, the Anniston Barracudas swim team is getting better and better.
Robi Champion took the reins as head coach of the program in 2021. His team won the 2021 small-division state championship and was the 2022 small-division runners-up for the Alabama Parks and Recreation Association.
“We’ve actually been competing for state championships the last two years,” Champion said. “We’ll be competing for another one in another week and a half. We go over to Birmingham on Friday the 21st and Saturday the 22nd. We have 20 swimmers who have qualified to swim for the state championship there.”
Champion mentioned how the qualifiers, and all of his swimmers, range in age and come from a multitude of backgrounds.
“This group, the youngest that we have in the water, is actually five,” he said. “The oldest that we have, we have three 16-year-olds on the team, but the team actually goes all the way up to 18-years-old.”
Champion said that in the last two-years the team has grown from having about 10 to 12 kids on a normal day to now having 28 to 29 kids in the pool on average. The team has 40 members on the roster, but not all of them compete at each competition.
“We actually have a young girl that swims with us that lives in Pell City,” Champion said. “They drive all the way over. Another two boys that come over from Lincoln. We’ve got kids from Eastaboga, we've got at least one that 's in the water, that’s from Gadsden. We’ve got a kid that lives in Jacksonville that is a Jacksonville High School student. We’ve got Alexandria students, a lot of home-schooled kids, believe it or not.”
The way the team has grown has not been through recruiting kids to give it a try. The group has relied heavily on word of mouth to draw new athletes in.
“There are two USA Swimming seasons,” Champion said. “USA short course, USA long course, we’re actually in USA long course now. Along with actually being in the ARPA, what’s called the sprint season, so we have two different seasons going on at the same time.”
The Southeastern Long Course Championship will be this weekend. Champion’s squad has five swimmers going to compete in the event and 20 competing the following week at the ARPA State Championship.
For the swimmers, the largest time off is normally a two-week period following the ARPA state meet. Competitive swimming is not for the faint at heart. Ages 5 through 18 all have the same rules and regulations. The only difference is the distance that the age groups compete in.
It is a total family affair for Champion and his team. His assistant coaches include his wife Tracy, daughter Madi, and son Colton.
Champion credits his team’s successes to the family-like atmosphere the group has created.
“They act like a family more than anything else,” he said. “Well, first of all, a lot of them are family. The Radfords have four girls that are on the team. We have other families that have two or three kids on the team.
“The Johnson family has four kids on the team, and then their cousins, the Rockhills, there are two more, so there are six of those that are actually all family.”
Champion has had a number of times where coaches of other teams, and officials, actually come to him and give props to the way all the kids cheer for their fellow teammates.
“You’ll look and you’ll have a 6-, 7-, 8-year-old in a lane swimming and you’ll look up and there'll be three 16-year-olds screaming and hollering, wanting them to do their best,” Champion said.
Swimming is much like track in that it is an individual sport done as a team. Champion said that a lot of older kids are more concerned with their own performances, rather than their team as a whole. That is not the case with the Barracudas.
The team builds this family-like bond through countless hours of hard-work in the pool. Champion said that if the team is not gearing up for an event the coming week, a lot of the older kids will swim 4,000 to 5,000 yards a day considering that the USA Swimming season is year-round.
For Champion, swimming always has been a part of him. He said when he was 11-years-old he was told he was on the swim team by a lifeguard.
“I have two younger sisters and an older brother,” Champion said. “We were at the pool every day. When the pool opened we were in the water, when the pool closed we were screaming because we had to get out of the water.”
At the time, the swim team was called the Lenlock Dynamic Dolphins based out of the Lenlock Community Center. The team competed against Norwood Swim Center, Washington Swim Center, and Carver Swim Center.
“At 13, we actually combined all those together and became the Anniston Swim League,” Champion said. “I swam with that group from 13 to 18. At 19, we didn’t have a coach any longer, so I actually volunteered and started coaching them.”
After he turned 20, Champion stopped being involved with swim as he said he got “a real job.” That was until his daughter Madi and his niece came home from day camp saying they joined the swim team.
“I came back in it as a swim parent,” Champion said. “Because I did it for so many years I knew the rules, techniques, and things of that nature, but I tried to stay away from it. I always let coaches coach, parents should parent.”