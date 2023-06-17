Spirit of Jubilee inspires July 1 celebration

The Model City Jubilee looks back to Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee to pay tribute to our beloved city.
I have always enjoyed looking at old newspaper articles, pictures, and treasured keepsakes from the past. Maybe because I sometimes think I was born in the wrong era, and maybe also because the city of Anniston will always have those nostalgic childhood memories for me.
When I started working for Main Street Anniston as the Event Coordinator, I knew I wanted to bring a piece of the Diamond Jubilee back to life. I’ve often been asked why we don’t have a Fourth of July celebration again, but what many people don’t realize is that Anniston’s anniversary is on the 3rd of July.
With so many Independence Day celebrations being done well in our area, I wanted to give another option, that doesn’t interfere with evening plans for fireworks and festivities.
The Diamond Jubilee was before my time. Any knowledge I have of the 1958 event is my understanding from reading newspaper articles and clippings and the occasional tale from “Remember the Anniston area when” but this is what I’ve come to know…
The jubilee was a month-long celebration that consisted of the four Fridays preceding and every day during Jubilee Week.
The Queen’s Ball was held on the Saturday prior to Jubilee Week, where the Queen of the Ball and her Royal Court were announced. The Jubilee Queen was considered the official hostess of all ceremonies and was the guest of honor at all festivities held during Jubilee Week.
Men were invited by their civic organizations and other business affiliations to join the Brothers of the Brush. These men purchased Brothers of the Brush pins for $1 in which they were allowed to grow beards of their choosing. There were 103 chapters of Brothers of the Brush with over 7,000 members.
In the same manner, women were invited to join the Jubilee Belles and purchased Cosmetic Permits/Pins. Wearing this pin gave the women the right to use feminine embellishments such as lipstick, rouge, eye-shadow, foundation cream, mascara, nail polish, tinted or bleach “hairy halos,” perfume, and jewelry. There were 129 chapters of the Jubilee Belles with an estimated 6,000 women participating.
Kangaroo Kourt was held in the downtown business district every evening after businesses were closed, in which any man or woman found to be not in cooperation with the Brothers of the Brush and Jubilee Belles Proclamation were publicly tried. Some of the recommended sentences for the men were singing on the busiest street corner till he raised $1, selling sheets of toilet paper for a penny till he could purchase another Brothers of the Brush badge, dressing as a Belle and offering babysitting services to anyone shopping downtown in front of the busiest department stores, walking the street in their long underwear with a sign stating their offense, or cleaning a downtown block with a bar of soap and a toothbrush.
I never found any reference to sentences or fines for the women, so I’m going to assume that the Belles were on their best behavior and more than happy to get dolled up for the celebrations.
The commencement of Jubilee Week took place with a 9 a.m. aerial bomb salute, ringing of church bells, and blowing of factory whistles across the city of Anniston announcing the official opening of the weeklong celebration.
There was a different parade every day during Jubilee Week — float parade, children’s parade, Power for Peace military parade, just to name a few. Every night there was a production of “The Wondrous Years” which had a cast of 500+ citizens. Forty-four thousand advance tickets were printed for complete distribution and 23,000 for general admission and gate sales. There were also pageants and lighthearted contests such as “freckle king,” longest pigtails and bubblegum blowing.
Oh, if I could go back for one week to see this all for myself! If I could do it all, I would! In future years, it is my hope that we will see The Model City Jubilee honor the Diamond Jubilee with similar celebrations — beard growing contests, pie eating contests, a pageant, and maybe a spectacular parade.
However, this year we will celebrate 140 years with a smaller but still momentous celebration. From 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., we invite the community to join the city of Anniston in Zinn Park for live music by Edgewood Heavy (funk and soul and rock n’ roll), food trucks, inflatables and the splash pad for the youth, a friendly backyard barbecue competition, and more.
Anniston Police Department and Anniston Fire Department are hosting a Touch-a-Truck area where everyone can enjoy interacting with our community heroes and learn more about what they do for our city. These guys are also co-hosting the pork rib barbecue competition with Main Street Anniston as a fundraiser to benefit pediatric and youth burn survivors. Competition space is limited and interested “grill masters” are encouraged to reach out to Main Street staff immediately to secure their team’s spot.
City Council and staff will also be burying a time capsule to be opened in 10 years for the 150th anniversary. Though time capsules are often buried for much longer time periods, we want to use it as an opportunity to reflect on where we are now and where we hope to be at that time. It will be nice for staff to open in ten years and look at current day as a benchmark in our growth as a city.
This day is a celebration of Anniston — every business, every family, and every person!
One of my most favorite finds about Jubilee Week is a letter from Hospitality Chairman Pres Adams inviting former residents to come visit during the week-long festivities. He said, “We want you to see us as we are today, still a town of homes and families, and one of the most thriving communities in Alabama.”
You’d call me a fool if I denied that it wasn’t long after these joyous years that Anniston found herself struggling to live up to the standard of being “The Model City,” but we are proud of how far we have come since those days. Though times are always changing and we can’t go back to yesteryear, we remind you that Anniston is worth celebrating today! We are Anniston and we are more.