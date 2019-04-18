This story idea has percolated since March 20, 2018 — the day after the tornado ravaged Jacksonville State University's campus.
Included in the storm's path was the JSU softball field, and that afternoon, head coach Jana McGinnis took me on a tour of the facility to check out at the damage. The bunker-like, one-story softball building behind the dugout survived intact, although there was no power.
When we walked inside, keeping the doors open for some light, we found one of the team managers, Triston Charles, fretting over the Gamecocks' uniforms.
That power issue was a big one at that moment. JSU had a game at Western Kentucky in two days, and with no electricity, the team's washing machines were useless. Charles rattled off a plan to McGinnis about taking the uniforms to private homes that had power and washing them there.
She just listened, then OKed the idea.
When the Gamecocks softball players hit the field at Western Kentucky, they did so in clean uniforms.
Recently, McGinnis OKed another idea — me going on a team road trip and observing more closely how valuable managers Charles, Zach Goff and Draevan Bowman are to the Gamecocks.
Without intending to do so on that powerless day in the locker room, Charles made clear that it takes more than players and coaches to keep an Ohio Valley Conference-contending program going. If you ever thought about the JSU softball program and wondered who takes care of any of the small details that obviously get taken care of, the answer is probably Charles, Goff, Bowman or all three together.
McGinnis and I picked the April 8-9 trip to Cookeville, Tenn., in which JSU played a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech, winning the first game 7-0 and losing the second 2-0.
Wherever the team went, I was allowed to go, including in the dugout during the games.
Here are some highlights from the trip:
APRIL 8
1:50 p.m.: The team bus isn't slated to leave from the JSU softball facility for another 40 minutes, and not everyone is here yet. Some of the players are just arriving. Some are still on their way. Assistant coach Julie Boland appears to have slipped in when I wasn't watching, but we're still waiting on McGinnis.
Charles, Goff and Bowman are here, though, and they've already been at work for about an hour, getting everything ready to be loaded into the bay of the team bus, which will be provided by an outside company. The bus driver is provided, too.
In a sense, this is an easier road trip than usual because it's shorter. When making Ohio Valley Conference road trips, the team often plays two doubleheaders at two different schools on two different days, which requires having two sets of uniforms clean and ready to go, instead of just one.
The players are responsible for packing their own individual equipment bags, but the three managers have to have most of the stuff ready. Also, the managers put the bags onto the bus. They smile about how the players' personal suitcases are lighter because the team is staying out of town only one night.
1:58 p.m.: Sometimes players need help in locating a various piece of gear, and it’s up to Charles, Goff and Bowman to help them find it or assure them it's packed. That's what they're doing at the moment in the locker room for at least one player.
They're also going over everything still in the locker room and asking themselves if they should pack it or leave it. The hula hoops that outfielders Jada Terry and Kaley Warren call the team's "rally hoops" make the cut.
The managers are busy almost all the time. They arrive early and stay late for practices, games and road trips like this one.
They say the job comes with benefits as they get 50 percent of a scholarship each and receive federal work study money, which Charles says adds up to about $400 or more a month.
Even so, students aren't breaking down the door for the jobs, probably because so much time is required. The staff still has to recruit managers, and in the case of these three, they probably got lucky. All three mention during the trip that this job is about more than scholarship money. They say it's also about pride in the team and the honor to work alongside the coaches and players.
Charles, a senior, is from Guntersville and was brought on board three years ago by a former staff member. He will graduate at the end of this semester. He wants to be a state trooper.
Goff, a junior, is from Pisgah where he worked with the softball program while in high school. He wants to coach and never misses a chance to soak up knowledge from the JSU coaches.
Bowman, a freshman, is from Spring Garden, where he went to school with some of McGinnis' family members, including her daughter, Payton. McGinnis herself recruited Bowman to join the program. He wants to coach, too, and never misses a chance to quiz somebody who he thinks might help him learn.
When the Belmont men's basketball team visited JSU this winter, Bowman managed to catch the Bruins' legendary coach, Rick Byrd, willing to answer questions. McGinnis said it amazes her how often Bowman can make friends with people like that.
The coaches tell the managers their responsibilities, of course, but they learn much more from each other. Goff said he learned the expectations of job from Charles, and now he and Charles have taught Bowman, who in the future will guide other young managers.
2:15 p.m.: While the players make their way onto the bus and into their seats, Charles, Goff and Bowman take care of one other extra duty. The bus driver, Chuck, is talkative and friendly, and while the three managers organize the bags in the bus' bay, they take time to chat with him and answer any questions he has.
That's just one more responsibility off McGinnis and Boland, and Charles, Goff and Bowman are so good at this one, that by the time the bus is ready to pull out, they've converted Chuck into a Gamecocks fan.
8:53 p.m.: After a drive that included a stop for dinner, the team arrives at its hotel in Cookeville.
While the players stay put on the bus, the coaches get off to check everyone in. Charles, Goff and Bowman get off to unload the players' equipment bags and suitcases. The night hardly is done, however, as Charles gets recruited by Chuck to help provide an extra set of eyes as he parks the bus next to the side of the hotel.
Also, Boland is about to pass along one of her jobs to the three managers.
9:20 p.m.: This is the job — making sandwiches.
The players will quickly down one or two between games of a doubleheader, and somebody has to make them. Boland has done it much of the season, but on this trip, the three managers are sitting in the hotel breakfast room, watching the NCAA basketball championship game on a flat-screen TV and putting together two types of sandwiches — peanut butter and jelly, and turkey and cheese.
APRIL 9
11:30 a.m.: The players are loading onto the bus, as McGinnis and Boland have decided everyone will go for lunch at 11:45 a.m.
Charles, Goff and Bowman are repacking all the players' stuff back into the bay of the bus. They also pack the cooler with those sandwiches.
1:10 p.m.: With lunch out of the way, the team has pulled up to Tennessee Tech's field. As usual, Charles, Goff and Bowman are unloading equipment. Sometimes it seems as if most of their waking hours are consumed with moving softball equipment from one location to another.
At each game, Goff catches the pitchers as they warm up. Bowman handles videoing each game. Charles keeps a scorebook in the dugout.
That last job might seem redundant because school sports information staffs already compile all the statistics from each game, but there's value in having an attentive scorekeeper in the dugout. In a recent game at JSU, Austin Peay batted out of order, and it was Charles who immediately alerted McGinnis and Boland.
1:25 p.m.: There's a platform beyond center field where Goff and Bowman are setting up the video camera to record the game.
Fortunately, there are two electrical outlets. The two decide to use the second outlet, because they have no wish to challenge the large spider that has set up shop right in front of the first outlet.
2:30 p.m.: Goff is warming up JSU pitcher Faith Sims, and it looks so routine, it's as if they're just having a wordless game of catch.
Meanwhile, Charles and Bowman are getting the bats organized for inspection by the umpires, who check a list of approved bats to make sure every one that JSU uses is within the rules. Charles has his own list, too, and he makes sure the bats are in the same order for inspection as they are on umpires' list. That way, the umpires don't have to spend time hunting for a particular bat.
4:50 p.m.: JSU wins the first game, and that's when everyone digs into those sandwiches. Unfortunately, the package with the sandwiches sat on top of ice in the cooler, which means the bottom edges are wet.
It's the only time on this trip in which the three managers do something that wasn't done perfectly.
McGinnis is big on telling her players that they never should make excuses, so nobody really complains. Some simply pull off the wet part and throw it into the grass next to the field.
7:28 p.m.: The second game is over, with Tech winning to earn a split. When the three managers aren't busy, they've spent the doubleheader cheering for the team, but there's no time to sulk over the loss.
They yet again move equipment from Point A to Point B, and while the players make their way onto the bus, they stand outside with two big trash bags. One is for the jerseys and another is for the pants. Players go onto the bus, change into shorts and T-shirts and then deliver jerseys and pants to the managers.
APRIL 10
12:03 a.m.: Chuck has driven the team back to the JSU softball facility and parked the bus one last time. After the managers unload the equipment and suitcases, allowing each player to grab her stuff. Some drop off some things in the locker room.
Within minutes, everyone is gone … except the managers. They'll stay more than an hour.
At this point, their biggest job is cleaning the uniforms, and it requires a little more work than loading detergent and clothes into a machine and turning it on. They can do that with the red jerseys the players wore, but the white pants are another matter.
Tech has a dirt infield, and some of JSU's players took their share of that dirt home, fully grounded into their pants.
They're spraying the pants with cleaner and letting them soak overnight. Charles said they'll return in the morning to wash the pants. He added that it likely will take more than one time through the wash.
You might think it would help when JSU plays at home on its all-turf field, but the turf is covered with black rubber pellets that help cushion the surface. So, instead of grass and dirt stains, the players sometimes get black pellet stains on their uniforms.
About 40 hours after getting back from Tennessee Tech, JSU will travel to Nashville to play Belmont. Once again, those uniforms will be clean.
It's just one of those jobs that somebody has to do, but few know who.
McGinnis and Boland do. At one point during the trip, McGinnis was asked what Charles, Goff and Bowman mean to them and the team. McGinnis called the three a "cornerstone" of the program.
"I don't know how we would get along without them," McGinnis said. "I honestly don't."