SPEED RACER: With her bat, glove and fleet feet, Jones shows she's a big asset to JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Jana McGinnis said she figures that if Emma Jones gets on base for the Gamecocks, they've got about a 90 percent chance of winning.
That certainly proved true Saturday as Jones showed again what a troublemaker she can be for opposing defenses when she's at the plate.
In a 9-1 home win over Western Michigan, she went 3-for-4, hit two singles and a double, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in one. Not a bad night for the former White Plains all-state shortstop.
In Saturday's first game, however, she was 0-for-3 as the Gamecocks’ bats were silenced in a 7-1 loss to in-state rival Samford.
"After the first game, Coach challenged us to step up to the occasion and rise and bow up and show what we got," said Jones, a junior. "I wanted to dig down, and I wanted everyone to jump on my back from the get-go. I think we really executed our plan but stayed true to who we were."
Jones spent the past two years at Appalachian State, starting all 73 games in which she appeared. Last year, she hit .232 but reached base in 41 percent of her plate appearances, which was second on the team.
This year, she has entrenched herself as the starting shortstop, and when she's not in the lineup there, she shifts to second base. Jones, first baseman Lindsey Richardson and center fielder Lauren Hunt are the only ones to start every game this season.
She's batting only .234 this season, but she's second on the team in walks with nine and first in getting hit by pitches with two. She also is by far the team leader in stolen bases with 12.
In the third inning, JSU got a good look at what she can mean to the offense. With the Gamecocks up 3-0 and teammate Ashley Phillips of Alexandria on second base, Jones laid down a bunt and beat it out for a single. She then stole second base, and she and Phillips scored when Richardson followed with a single up the middle.
"I trust myself on speed," Jones said. "I think I've got a good chance to face up on any catcher. So that gives me confidence because I know if I get a single, I may have a double. I think I can help set up hitters for a better at-bat because they know I'll be in scoring position."
The Gamecocks recruited Jones out of White Plains, where Jones played for Rachel Ford, a former player of McGinnis’ at JSU. McGinnis had a scholarship crunch at the time, and while she struggled to work it out, Jones got a great offer from Appalachian State in North Carolina.
In the end, however, Jones wanted to play closer to home, and McGinnis was all too happy to add her to the team.
"Emma brings so many different facets to her game," McGinnis said. "She brings speed and power. She brings the short game. She brings the arm and range on defense. She just really elevates us."
Jones said the most meaningful part of playing softball at JSU is the culture and family of the Gamecocks.
"This is a different team," she said. "Yeah, we may get knocked down a few times, but we always learn from it, and we always get back up. No matter what, we are one. Some people can say that, but we actually feel that.
"I mean, I just love these girls. I would go to war with these girls. No doubt, I would pick all these girls to be by my side. That's just a great feeling. I'm happy. I'm happy and content. I just love the place where I'm at right now in life, and I'm trying to enjoy it."
What to know
—JSU had only three hits against Samford ace McKenzie Newcomb, and Lindsey Richardson had two of them. She also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the second game. A preseason All-ASUN pick, Richardson is living up to it. She leads the team in hits (21), RBIs (20) and walks (13) and is tied for the team lead in homers (three) with freshman Linley Tubbs.
—Tubbs hit a solo homer in the first game against Samford and then went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the second game.
—Phillips was 2-for-4 in the second game while starting at second base.
—Senior infielder Holly Stewart was 2-for-3 with her second homer of the season, which was a solo shot.
—Freshman catcher Makalyn Kyser went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run homer, which is the first of her collegiate career.
—Sarah Currie (3-2) got the win against Western Michigan as she worked six innings and allowed eight hits. She walked one and struck out two in her most consistent performance since the second week of the season.
—Kat Carter (4-3) got the loss in the first game after allowing five runs (all earned) in 1 1/3 innings. She struggled with a strike zone that had JSU coaches arguing more than once with the home plate umpire. Jordan Eslinger pitched four innings and gave up two runs, and Hannah Brown worked the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs.
Who said
—Jones on her final hit of the night, which appeared to be a homer before the ball bounced off the right field fence: "I was hoping. Hey, I just threw my head down and started taking off running. But, I barely missed it."
—McGinnis on the performance of Currie and the team in the second game: "What was good to see in the second game was Sarah. She has not been pitching her game the last few outings, but I thought Sarah was in total control, very confident, and challenging hitters with her strengths. Then the hitters picked it up."
Next up
—JSU (12-9) is scheduled to host Samford on Sunday at 1 p.m., if the weather allows it.