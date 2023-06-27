Special riding trail caters to children’s senses

Sassy Tails outreach program, a horseback riding group for children with special needs, has opened Sassy Tails Success Trail at McClellan to offer a range of sensory experiences.
About 40 or so people gathered Tuesday morning to officially open the quarter-mile long sensory trail at Camp McClellan Horse Trails with a ribbon cutting and a sign unveiling.
The Sassy Trails outreach program is a program of the McClellan Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America.
Sherry Brown, founder and coordinator of the Sassy Tails outreach program, could not be happier. In 2020 Brown began offering kids with disabilities a chance to ride horses in an enclosed pen and along a short trail. The idea for a sensory trail blossomed.
“It’s a trail that’s built to incorporate all the senses with special needs children on the back of a horse,” Brown said before the ribbon cutting.
“This just lets them experience each sense, for example; if we have a blind child that can’t see but they still can ride a horse, they can still smell the flowers that’s been planted, they could taste the berries that’s been planted out there, they can hear the different sounds that’s been incorporated out there,” Brown said “So just because you have one sense that’s missing there are others that tap into other senses.”
“I had the dream, Back Country Horsemen with its volunteers have made the dream come true, so different people with different ideas put the ideas out and we just kinda go from there,” she said.
Calhoun County Commissioner Danny Shears was in attendance and said it’s a “wonderful day.”
“This group of people, what they do with the people in our community is priceless. If you’ve got a family member with special needs, this is now available to help that granddaughter or grandson, son or daughter. I’m just proud to be a part of Calhoun County today,” Shears said.
Former Calhoun County Commissioner J. D. Hess, a longtime supporter of the McClellan horse trails, said the sensory trail is a joint effort between the county commission and the Back Country Horsemen along with numerous volunteers.
“It’s been a great effort, great work and I just appreciate everyone who has done the hands-on work to make this possible,” Hess said.
At the trailhead of the new sensory trail, butterflies fluttered around flowers in large stone gardens. The trail is adjacent to the large pavilion and across the road from the Hess General Store that will officially open soon.
Brown and others led her daughter, Gemma, 12, as she rode “Marshmallow,” a 13-year-old chalky-white Paso Fino after the ribbon cutting. The younger Brown’s senses were working overtime as her joyous facial expressions told a story of excitement and adventure.
Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, said the MDA loves having the new trail.
“It’s such a great way for us to propel the offerings and the diversity of all the things you can do out here at McClellan,” Nance said, “This is an enriching factor of the McClellan Community and I can’t wait on behalf of the MDA to see this succeed and just be highlighted in the entire state of Alabama for what it’s doing for children in the community.”