Siblings never forget their brother’s sacrifice

Jacksonville resident Judy Glass, 75, and her brother, Pvt. James “Jimmy” Johnson, were best friends while growing up in Weaver. However, the war in Vietnam took him away from her and other family members when he was only 20 years old.
Remaining today are Johnson’s three sisters who continue to cope with their broken hearts 52 years later, as do several extended family members. The sisters are Glass, Joni Thomas, 68, of Pell City and Betsey Soto, 66, of Huntington, Ind. Another brother, John, died when he was in his mid-30s.
Recently, Glass and Thomas met in Anniston to talk about Johnson, and Soto expressed her grief a few days afterward.
Johnson the soldier
James Earl Johnson III was in the Signal Corps, which deals with military communications.
Thomas said Johnson was a member of the Jacksonville State University ROTC and the Pershing Rifles Group.
“Jimmy enlisted in the Army rather than waiting to be drafted,” Glass said. “He told our grandfather that he did not agree with the war in Vietnam, but he was glad to serve his country.”
Johnson died on Feb. 23, 1971. Glass and Thomas said the circumstances surrounding his death never have been fully explained.
Soto said his motorcycle was struck by a military truck, and she keeps in touch with one of Johnson’s fellow soldiers. He contacted her many years ago and told her how the two of them were in basic training, advanced training and in Vietnam together.
“He said he and Jimmy talked about how they would open a motorcycle shop together when they returned," Soto said. “Even now, John collects cars and motorcycles.”
Holding onto memories
His sisters have kept Johnson’s memory alive in several ways, such as taking part in veteran memorial events, hanging photos on their walls and telling their children about him.
Glass and Johnson were only 11 months apart, and she remembers the day her family learned he died.
“I was married and living in Jacksonville,” she said, “and it happened to be my daughter’s three-year-old birthday. We were getting ready for Mother to come over, and most of the family was at my house. The phone rang and all I heard was Mother sobbing and saying Jimmy’s name. I knew then he had been killed, and we all went over to Mother’s house in Weaver.”
Soon, other family members were notified, including Johnson's father, Chief Warrant Officer James Johnson Jr. One of his friends, a colonel, drove over to tell him while he was fishing at Abel Lake in Chulafinnee.
The sisters remember the agony of waiting for their brother’s body to return home. The span of time was less than a week, but it felt longer. The viewing at a funeral home in Anniston was on Thomas’s birthday, and ironically, her other brother died on that same day. Thomas said her birthday is never a day she wants to remember.
Johnson’s death was worse for his mother. She never recovered emotionally, according to her daughters. Their father turned his pain into construction, and he built himself another house or two. Later, his interest in fishing led him to Weiss Lake where he lived until his own death in 1990.
What the sisters remember the most
“He was a quiet boy, a Cub Scout and a little-league baseball player,” said Glass.
“He was an all-American kid who never got in trouble,” said Thomas.
Soto said Jimmy taught her many things. One night, he put her on his shoulders when she was afraid of the dark, walked her through the house with the lights off and repeated the walk with the lights on. He told her to notice how everything was the same.
“I was never afraid of the dark again,” Soto said.
She remembers that she did not cry at his funeral until years later, after she became a mother to a son she named “Jimmy.” One day, her husband took her to visit Johnson’s grave at the military cemetery at Fort McClellan.
“I broke down and sobbed then,” she said. “I was 16 years old when my brother died. I have had a lot of closure problems, and I used to dream he was coming back. It is still hard, and I still wonder what he would have been like.”
She sought a counselor to help her understand why Jimmy’s death caused her so much continued pain through the years. The counselor said her pain is because she was unable to adequately say goodbye.
Another next generation
One family member never met Johnson but was inspired by him. Glass’s daughter, Leigh Harris of Shreveport, La., said she grew up hearing the family talk about her uncle and his service in Vietnam. He had earned his wings in the airborne division of the Army, which is given to soldiers who parachute from a plane. Harris knew the story and wanted wings too, so she joined the ROTC when she was a student at Auburn University and earned her wings too.
Harris has two grown sons and a 10-year-old daughter, Hensley, who tells her mother she wants to join the military and fly an airplane.
“Uncle Jimmy has always been revered by our family for his accomplishments and bravery," Harris said. “There has always been a sadness that he is no longer with the family.”