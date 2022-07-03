Shug Jordan's daughter, Susan Pilgreen, has died

Susan Jordan Pilgreen, the daughter of legendary Auburn football coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan, has died.
According to an obituary published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Pilgreen died Wednesday at the age of 83.
Her father died in 1980 after being diagnosed with leukemia. Her mother, Evelyn Walker Jordan died in 2011.
Pilgreen was born in Lee County Hospital in 1939 when her father was an assistant football coach and head basketball coach at Auburn.
Shug Jordan was 176-83-6 in 25 seasons at Auburn in 1951-75 and won a national championship in 1957. He posted a 136-103 record in nine seasons as the Tigers' basketball coach.
Pilgreen graduated from Auburn High School and from Auburn University with a degree in psychology. She began her career at Forty Carrots, a gourmet cookware shop in Memphis, and later, she worked with Varsity Brands Inc. When she retired, she moved back to Auburn.
According to the obituary, a memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Pilgreen Hunt (Tom) of Auburn and her son Tom Pilgreen (Tammy) of Perdido Key, Fla.; her grandchildren: Jordan Hunt, Jim Hunt (Kate), Stephen Pilgreen, Alex Pilgreen (Brennan), Michael Pilgreen (fiancé Cinthya), Crystal Stewart (Travis), many great grandchildren and her siblings: Darby Walker Jordan and James Ralph Jordan Jr. (Eve).
Her former husband, Tom Pilgreen was from Anniston. He died in 2020.