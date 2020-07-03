Sharp spike in local COVID-19 cases; Jax Fest pared back

Calhoun County saw a sharp spike in coronavirus infections Thursday, with 43 people getting positive test results in a single day, according to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday morning.
The county now has 322 residents who've been infected with the virus since March, with five dead. More than a third of the county's infections -- 121 of them -- were discovered in the past two weeks, a sign that virus is beginning to spread rapidly here.
The state as a whole also saw its biggest-ever day-to-day increase, with 41,362 people diagnosed as of Friday morning. That includes more than 1,700 people diagnosed with the virus on Thursday alone.
The statewide death toll from the virus stands at 983.
Throughout much of the pandemic, Calhoun County seemed relatively untouched by COVID-19, with one of the lowest rates of infection in the state. Until recent weeks, the county typically reported only two or three new cases on the average day -- far below the 43 reported on Thursday.
State officials have fretted about the possibility of greater spread of the virus over the holiday weekend, as people travel to participate in Independence Day events. So far, though, the state has yet to impose any restrictions beyond the social distancing limits that were in place through June.
Local governments had already planned to scale down their Independence Day celebrations to guard against the spread of the virus. Jacksonville mayor Johnny Smith said Friday the musical acts planned for Jax Fest Friday night at Jacksonville High School's stadium have been cancelled, though fireworks are still planned for 9 p.m.
Smith said the decision to change the event was made Thursday.
This story will be updated.