Severe weather forecast for Sunday; won't be as bad as Thursday

Meteorologists warned Calhoun Countians to keep an eye on the weather Saturday ahead of the severe thunderstorms predicted for Sunday.

Mark Rose, a meteorologist at the Birmingham National Weather Service office in Calera, said Calhoun County was under a “marginal” risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. “It’s the lowest threat level for severe weather,” he said. The storms are expected to arrive in the Calhoun County area between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday

Along with the rain and thunderstorms, he said, there is a small chance of tornadoes. The storms come three days after a tornado killed five people and demolished buildings in the Ohatchee and Wellington areas.

If there are tornadoes, Rose said, they will be less severe than the ones earlier this week.

“This is not going to be anything like we had on Thursday,” he said. “It won’t be as widespread.”

Still, Rose urged locals to keep an eye on the weather and have a place to shelter in case of an emergency.

A number of the people who died in Thursday’s tornado were in mobile homes, Rose said, which increases the dangers of severe weather for the people inside.

“If you’re in a mobile home, you’re more likely to sustain injuries, even fatalities,” he said.

Storm shelter locations in Calhoun County A listing and map of safe rooms in Calhoun County, which open whenever the county goes under a Tornado Watch, or during a high impact event when necessary.

According to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany DeBoer, the county’s public storm shelters are opened any time there is a tornado watch.

Rose also urged anyone outdoors cleaning debris from this week’s tornadoes to hold off until the next set of storms passes.

DeBoer encouraged anyone left without a home or place to shelter from Thursday’s storms to reach out to the EMA via their website, calhounema.org/help, or by calling 256-435-0540.