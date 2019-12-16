Severe weather expected tonight; some schools call off evening events

Emergency officials Monday afternoon said eastern Alabama residents should be on the lookout as early as 7 p.m. for a storm system that could severe weather to the area.
A new forecast, released about 3 p.m. Monday, adjusted the timing of a warning issued by the National Weather Service earlier today.
Calhoun County is still considered to be at “slight” risk of tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds tonight. Forecasters now expect that weather to arrive between 7 p.m and midnight, a couple of hours earlier than previously forecast.
Forecasters earlier in the day predicted an “enhanced” risk of tornadoes in the western portions of the state. The afternoon forecast pushes that “enhanced risk” area eastward, to include parts of Talladega County.
Forecaster Chris Darden said residents shouldn’t focus too much on the colors on the map, but should instead be aware that they need to track the storms through the evening.
“You’re not out of the woods,” Darden said.
Forecasters said Calhoun County-area residents should “maintain severe weather awareness,” keeping a look out for news reports on the weather or using weather alert apps.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also put out a warning this morning, urging local residents to monitor weather radios and develop a plan for taking shelter during any tornado alert.
To sign up for the Calhoun EMA’s free text alert service, text “CalhounEMA” to 888-777.
Shortly after noon, Jacksonville City Schools announced that all after-school activities are canceled tonight. Superintendent Mark Petersen said the school had basketball games planned for this evening.
“Jacksonville can be sensitive about tornadoes so we are taking that into account,” he said. Last year, the city was hit by an EF-3 tornado that damaged some of the city’s most populous residential areas.
Jacksonville’s announcement came shortly after a similar announcement by Etowah County schools, where school leaders decided to cancel all school activities after 5 p.m.
Piedmont’s schools have also canceled Monday evening basketball games, according to school officials. Calhoun County Schools canceled all school events after 5 p.m.
Oxford basketball teams have no games planned for tonight, but Oxford City Schools spokesman Roy Bennett said teams will end practice at 5:45 p.m. because of the weather.
For most local schools, this week is semester exam week, with students often leaving school early — or not coming to school if they’re exempt from exams.
Even so, several schools have basketball games scheduled throughout the week.