Severe thunderstorm warning for Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega Counties

UPDATE 11 p.m. Talladega County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
"At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harpersville to near Pooles Crossroads, moving east at 30 mph," the weather services says in its latest statement.
UPDATE 10:45 p.m. Calhoun and Cleburne counties are now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There's also a flash flood warning for Calhoun County.
"At 1047 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sand Rock to near Weaver, moving northeast at 85 mph," the weather service says in its latest statement.
Damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, according to the NWS.
UPDATE 6:01 p.m. Northern Etowah County is under a tornado watch until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Etowah County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for St. Clair County until 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Communities likely to be affected include: Rainbow City, Oneonta, Springville, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Argo, Ashville, Locust Fork, Steele, Altoona, Snead, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Trafford, Allgood, Fairview, Hayden, Nectar and Rosa.
UPDATE 5:20 p.m. Calhoun County and surrounding counties, including Talladega, St. Clair, Cleburne and Cherokee are among the areas under a tornado watch until midnight, according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.
---
All of central Alabama, including Calhoun and surrounding counties, is under a "moderate" threat of strong storms and tornadoes today, according to a forecast released Sunday morning by the National Weather Service.
"Significant severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are likely today through this evening, with some tornadoes possibly strong and long-tracked," reads a weather statement issued by the weather service office in Calera this morning.
The storms may be capable of producing tennis-ball-sized hail, according to the weather service statement.
Forecasters on Saturday said the storms are likely to reach the Anniston area well into the afternoon, and possibly after dark.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Saturday night released a statement urging people to use public shelters if needed, saying that the immediate threat of a tornado is greater than the threat of catching coronavirus.
The EMA advises people using public saferooms to wear face coverings and gloves while in the saferoom. EMA officials also advise people to wait in their vehicles during a tornado watch and enter a saferoom only during a tornado warning.