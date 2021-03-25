Severe storms predicted for tonight; wind advisory now

This morning’s wind and rain are just a taste of what’s to come as Alabama prepares for a wave of strong storms predicted to cross the state Thursday evening.
National Weather Service forecasters say nearly all of the state is at risk of tornadoes, high wind and large hail Thursday afternoon. Much of the northwestern portion of the state is at “high” risk, according to the forecast, with a “moderate” risk area — the second highest risk level, stretching into parts of western Calhoun County.
This morning’s storms are expected to clear out before a second wave of storms rolls in some time between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., forecasters say.
Anniston and surrounding areas will probably see that second round toward the end of that period, at 9 p.m. or later, said Jessica Walz, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
The sun could peek out between the two waves of storms, but that’s not a good thing. Forecasters say more sun could mean more heat in the air and more instability in the air for the evening round of storms.
“On a day like today, we don’t like sun,” Walz said.
The morning’s storms were already strong. Early in the morning, the weather service issued a wind advisory, warning people to secure items that could be blown around by wind gusts. Parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning around 10 a.m.
The predicted storms so far haven’t interfered with school schedules in most local school systems, largely because many systems observe this week as spring break. Anniston City Schools on Wednesday announced that today would be a virtual schooling day because of the storms.