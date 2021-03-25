Severe storms predicted for tonight; wind advisory now

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.