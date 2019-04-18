Forecasters this morning moved up their timeline for severe storms expected to arrive in the Anniston area tonight.
“The initial band of severe weather should arrive around 7 to 8 p.m. tonight in your area,” said forecaster Gary Goggins, who works at the National Weather Service office in Calera. He said the threat of storms will remain until about 1 a.m.
The Anniston area, along with most of northern Alabama, is at a slight risk of tornadoes and winds above 60 miles per hour, according to the weather service. There’s a higher risk in counties south of Auburn, Clanton and Tuscaloosa.
“Folks don’t need to focus on ‘slight’ or ‘enhanced,’” Goggins said. “The Anniston area is still under the threat of severe weather.”
Goggins said that due to the tornado risk, people should work out a tornado plan for tonight, including a plan to find shelter if they live in mobile homes.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency this morning announced the opening of a new saferoom in Thankful Park near Anniston. For a list of public shelters elsewhere in the county, go to:http://www.calhounema.org/tornado-shelters.