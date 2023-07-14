 Skip to main content
Several local players, coaches preparing for AHSAA's All-Star week

andrew allen alexandria 1

Alexandria's Andrew Allen is one of several local athletes selected to participate in the AHSAA's North-South All Star week.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The AHSAA is preparing to kick off their 27th annual North-South All-Star week on Monday, which features the state's best athletes.

The North-South teams will play in Montgomery from Monday, July 17, until Thursday, July 20, as part of the week hosted by the AHSADCA which operates under the AHSAA. 

Seventeen of the area's top athletes, along with five local coaches, were selected to join the North teams in Montgomery.

Here is a full list of the local athletes and coaches who will participate in the AHSAA's All-Star week, along with dates for each event.

MONDAY, JULY 17

BASEBALL (Riverwalk Stadium, 4 p.m.)

  • Andrew Allen, Alexandria

  • Carter Johnson, Oxford

  • McClane Mohon, Piedmont

  • Hunter Willis, Winterboro

GIRLS' GOLF (Arrowhead Country Club, 9 a.m.)

  • Mallory Brooks, Southside

  • Isabel Rogers, White Plains

BOYS’ GOLF (Arrowhead Country Club, 9 a.m.)

  • Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian

  • Chris Randall, White Plains (coach)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY (Gateway Park, 8 a.m.)

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY (Gateway Park, 8:30 a.m.)

  • Dakota Frank, Munford

  • Kim Nails, Southside (coach)

GIRLS' TENNIS (Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.)

BOYS' TENNIS (Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.)

  • Jennifer Lee, Pell City (coach)

GIRLS' BASKETBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 5 p.m.)

  • Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford

  • Chloe Rule, Spring Garden

 BOYS' BASKETBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 6:45 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

SOFTBALL (Lagoon Park Softball Complex, 4 p.m.)

  • Abigail Bunt, Glencoe

  • Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County

  • Becky Seymour, Moody (coach)

GIRLS’ SOCCER (Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.)

  • Anna Klaire Ashley, Gadsden City

  • Maggie Nalley, Springville

  • Erin Turley, Donoho

  • Samantha Corker, Gadsden City (coach)

BOYS’ SOCCER (Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex, 7 p.m.)

  • Aiden Cornutt, Glencoe

THURSDAY, JULY 20

VOLLEYBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 2 p.m.)

  • Estella Connell, Donoho

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.