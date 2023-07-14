Several local players, coaches preparing for AHSAA's All-Star week

The AHSAA is preparing to kick off their 27th annual North-South All-Star week on Monday, which features the state's best athletes.
The North-South teams will play in Montgomery from Monday, July 17, until Thursday, July 20, as part of the week hosted by the AHSADCA which operates under the AHSAA.
Seventeen of the area's top athletes, along with five local coaches, were selected to join the North teams in Montgomery.
Here is a full list of the local athletes and coaches who will participate in the AHSAA's All-Star week, along with dates for each event.
MONDAY, JULY 17
BASEBALL (Riverwalk Stadium, 4 p.m.)
Andrew Allen, Alexandria
Carter Johnson, Oxford
McClane Mohon, Piedmont
Hunter Willis, Winterboro
GIRLS' GOLF (Arrowhead Country Club, 9 a.m.)
Mallory Brooks, Southside
Isabel Rogers, White Plains
BOYS’ GOLF (Arrowhead Country Club, 9 a.m.)
Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian
Chris Randall, White Plains (coach)
TUESDAY, JULY 18
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY (Gateway Park, 8 a.m.)
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY (Gateway Park, 8:30 a.m.)
Dakota Frank, Munford
Kim Nails, Southside (coach)
GIRLS' TENNIS (Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.)
BOYS' TENNIS (Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, 5 p.m.)
Jennifer Lee, Pell City (coach)
GIRLS' BASKETBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 5 p.m.)
Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford
Chloe Rule, Spring Garden
BOYS' BASKETBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 6:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
SOFTBALL (Lagoon Park Softball Complex, 4 p.m.)
Abigail Bunt, Glencoe
Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County
Becky Seymour, Moody (coach)
GIRLS’ SOCCER (Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.)
Anna Klaire Ashley, Gadsden City
Maggie Nalley, Springville
Erin Turley, Donoho
Samantha Corker, Gadsden City (coach)
BOYS’ SOCCER (Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex, 7 p.m.)
Aiden Cornutt, Glencoe
THURSDAY, JULY 20
VOLLEYBALL (Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, 2 p.m.)
Estella Connell, Donoho