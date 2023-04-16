SET IN STONE: JSU renames softball field for beloved head coach Jana McGinnis

JACKSONVILLE — School officials told longtime softball coach Jana McGinnis they wanted to honor her before a home game for her 1,000th wins.
The ceremony turned out to be much more than that.
Jacksonville State University told McGinnis that the JSU Board of Trustees passed a resolution to name the Gamecocks' softball program's home facility Jana McGinnis Field. The previous name was the generic University Field and is located next to a street that was named Jana McGinnis Lane in 2018.
JSU made the announcement in a ceremony 30 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. regular-season game against visiting Queens.
"I'm speechless," McGinnis said. "I was not expecting to have a field named after me or anything like that."
The ceremony included JSU athletics director Greg Seitz, former Board of Trustees chairman and Trustee emeritus Ronnie Smith, State Senator Keith Kelley, State Representative Chad Robertson, University President Don Killingsworth and fifth-year senior outfielder Sidney Wagnon, who represented the team's current players.
"Coach McGinnis, she would be the first to tell you that today is not all about her, but it is all about you and the incredible program that you have built at Jacksonville State and for winning more than 1,000 softball games," Seitz said at the beginning of the ceremony.
Killingworth read off a resolution from the Board of Trustees that recounted her accomplishments. Just before he got to the big news about the new name of the field, Killingsworth called McGinnis forward.
"Ready?" he asked.
When she assured him he was, he read off the last part, in which she found out that the field has a new name.
"I did not set out in this career to have a stadium named after me or a dead-end street named after me or 1,000 wins," McGinnis said, with her family gathered behind her and her team lined along the first-base line.
"Why I got into coaching was because athletics made me the woman I am. I want to consider myself strong. It made me a better person. I want to give back to these young ladies. I want these young ladies to be successful, to be impact people in this world."
Wagnon read prepared comments and appeared to draw some emotion from McGinnis.
"We as a team were asked what Coach and this team mean, and it was very easy to answer that question," Wagnon said. "Coach McGinnis is the kind of coach you want to play for. She's competitive, genuine, honest, and she will fight for you to the very last out. She teaches us to be more than good softball players and learning from her is easy because of what she stands for."
In her 30 years, McGinnis’ teams have won Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships in 2005, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Her 1996 and '97 squads won the ASUN West Division crowns. JSU also won the ASUN tournament in 1996 and the OVC tournament in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Eleven of her teams won either the conference regular-season championship, the tournament championship or both. She has taken nine teams to the NCAA tournament, with the 2009 squad winning a regional before falling in a super regional. The 2008, 2016 and 2018 teams finished runner-up in a regional.
In McGinnis’ 30 years, she has coached 1,577 games and won 1,009 of them for a .640 winning percentage.