Serenity King determined to succeed despite health problems

Since birth, Anniston High School senior Serenity King has dealt with the effects of sickle cell anemia and two other disorders. Looking back, she said the health issues have benefited her in some ways, such as forcing her to develop a level of maturity other teenagers might not have.
“I like to be independent,” she said.
The sickle cell anemia means her red blood cells are crescent-shaped. The side effects of the disorder are weakness and the risk of internal bleeding, which have limited her in many of the things other teenagers get to do, such as playing sports and other physical activities.
King also has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a disorder that affects the nervous system and is characterized by frequent fainting spells and digestive problems. They have caused King to be hospitalized for a day or so at a time.
Third, King has salicylic intolerance, which causes her to have only a limited number of foods. She must be careful when eating out and consuming the same foods other teenagers get to enjoy, such as French fries.
When she was a sophomore, King was chosen to study at the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile. However, her doctors were afraid she would be exposed to COVID-19, so she took her courses virtually and kept her grades high.
At AHS, King is a good student and has a 4.5 grade point average. Recently, she obtained a certification that will allow her to be a restaurant manager if she chooses. For years, she has been active in The Legacy Project, a nonprofit organization that encourages volunteerism in young people and helps them develop leadership skills. Also, she is a member of the DELTA Gems sorority for young girls.
For the past few years, King has volunteered at the Freedom Riders Memorial and at a museum in Montgomery. She also worked at this year’s Pancake Day fundraiser for the Anniston Kiwanis Club.
Earlier in her high school career, King won a spot on the AHS AnnaBelles danceline that performs at football games. However, she lacked the stamina to perform and had to resign.
“At times I have felt life is unfair, but I am also grateful,” she said. “I appreciate the things that I have had to endure, and I have grown from them.”
The salicylic disorder forces her to carefully manage her diet. In middle school, she was on a special diet that allowed her to eat only 11 foods. For instance, she could eat iceberg lettuce. but not romaine, because iceberg has a lower content of salicylic acid, a naturally occurring chemical in foods. Some of the other foods she could eat were purple potatoes, chicken, butter, bok choy, brown rice, blueberries, no-nut butters and peas. She can now eat a wider variety of foods, but at times she must go through a detoxification process and eat nothing for a while.
“I also have food allergies and sometimes have reactions, such as breaking out in a rash and having trouble breathing,” King said. “I must keep an EpiPen and Benadryl with me, and I have to learn to manage all this by myself.”
King says her mother, Kamica, is concerned about her daughter staying healthy when she goes away to college at Tuskegee University.
Recently, King portrayed the trait of serenity while working at the student aide’s desk at Anniston High as bells rang and students, teachers and even Principal Phillip Posey passed by.
“You picked a good one to interview,” he said to a reporter.
While her mother is a little anxious about her leaving home, King says she is grateful for the opportunity to go to college and study chemical engineering. She has a message to other students.
“To be an overcomer means to know your limits,” she says, “because I have hurt myself by trying to do too much. When I took the time to listen to what my body was saying, I did better academically and socially.”