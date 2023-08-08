Seniors should check their Medicare summaries

OHATCHEE — Wanda Wyatt, 74, felt violated when she realized someone had stolen her Medicare number and used it to purchase $500 worth of COVID-19 tests.
“I felt like someone had sneaked into my house and looked at my private medical information and more,” she said.
On Friday, Wyatt sat at her kitchen table and showed a visitor where to look on the monthly summary document sent out by Medicare.
“Most people look only to see if there is a zero balance and don’t look at the other parts of the statement,” Wyatt said.
One problem she encountered could have cost her a benefit. If she had needed a COVID test, she would have been denied because the thief charged Medicare for $500 worth of COVID tests, Wyatt’s limit. Also, if the thief had been successful obtaining a payment from the government for other medical procedures, tests or equipment in Wyatt’s name, she would have been denied those services too.
Thankfully, Wyatt hasn’t needed a COVID test, and she hopes she has thwarted the thief’s ability to steal from her again. She called Medicare and went through the process of obtaining a new Medicare number and card. She must now change the Medicare number at her doctor’s office and at any other place where she has used it.
Wyatt said she was surprised that her number was stolen because she is careful.
“I’ve never given out my number to anyone over the phone, and when I visit a doctor’s office, I make sure I get my card back.”
Nationwide, Wyatt’s theft is not surprising. Billions of dollars each year are wasted on criminals. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association estimates that between three and 10 percent of the billions spent on Medicare payments each year are fraudulent. In Wyatt’s case, she also called a Birmingham TV station where the investigative reporter checked, called her back and informed her that the names and addresses of the establishments making claims were bogus.
“One location was in a vacant field,” she said, “and the others were in abandoned buildings. Some had fake websites.”
The ways are varied for those who steal Medicare numbers or cheat the program. Sometimes, an individual’s Medicare number is stolen by an employee at a health care facility and then sold to organized crime units or gang leaders. Some call or visit senior citizens and offer them the opportunity to accept “free services” that are fake and then ask for their Medicare number. Others call and offer to pay a senior citizen a certain amount of money for sharing their number.
The types of fraud are also voluminous. Some medical facilities paid their bills. Others overcharge for services never rendered, or they conduct unnecessary tests and procedures.
One doctor in Baltimore, Md., Ron Elfenbein, bilked the federal government out of $15 million by ordering additional tests when patients had not requested or needed tests beyond the basic COVID-19 tests, and he instructed his employees about the reasons he wanted them to order the additional tests.
Fraud is not victimless in other ways. Employers and individuals pay higher premiums because of fraud, and taxpayers lose about $100 billion a year, according to an examiner with the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Center for Health Progress based in Denver, Colo., recommends Medicare recipients should take these three actions to prevent fraud:
• Check before using a new physician to ensure that he or she has no background in carrying out fraudulent practices.
• Review pre-payment and post-payment claims to make sure no unnecessary procedures are planned or no unnecessary procedures are reported.
• If one is victimized by fraud, report it in an effort to prevent future theft.
“Those in the fraud department were very helpful,” Wyatt said.
She is also doing what she can to spread the word by telling family and friends on social media and in person.
To report fraud, call 1-800-633-4227. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.