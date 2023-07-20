School board to students: Stay all day, and no vaping

Get-tough approaches against vaping and unexcused absences from school grounds were the focus of policy tweaks by the Anniston Board of Education Wednesday afternoon.
For the school year that begins for students Aug. 7, the board voted unanimously to change the attendance policy and increased the consequences for unexcused tardiness and those students who leave school early.
Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said the policies needed revisions and updates to “put some teeth into the matter.”
Dr. Sabrina Winfrey, executive director of curriculum and instruction, said the change was needed.
“It affects their attendance if they’re not in school at the end of the day,” Winfrey said.
Winfrey said five occurrences of tardiness and/or leaving school early will count as one absence and the students’ parents will be called and informed of the importance of staying in school for the entire day.
Winfrey said that 10 attendance infractions will count as two days absent and the student will be referred to a district attendance employee who will inform the student about truancy court along with a warning letter.
After the meeting, Hill said that parents do have a lot on their plates.
Nevertheless, he said, “We’re asking, bring your child to school, stay the full day then they go home, it’s kind of tough for the teachers to teach children if they’re missing a day here or a day there, we had to do something," Hill said.
Vexed by vaping
Penalties for vaping on school grounds have been increased.
Winfrey said a lot of vaping devices were taken from students last year that resemble markers or pens on a necklace that pull apart.
“We had to strengthen these policies as well because we had to address the epidemic of vapes, e-cigarettes, Juuls, all of those things are coming into our schools,” she said.
Juul is a brand name for a vaping device that looks like a flash drive.
Winfrey said procedures need to be put in place to match state laws on vaping in public places.
If a student is caught with a vaping device the student will have a three-day out-of-school suspension and two-day in-school suspension to make up for their missed school work. Penalties increase for each additional infraction, Winfrey said.
During the first week of school elementary, middle school and the high school students will be instructed on the consequences of bringing vaping devices to school property.
“We’re really trying to be hard on some of this because this is a problem for a lot of our students and we need parents to chime in and help take responsibility for our kids bringing this stuff to school,” Winfrey said.
Board member Trudy Munford said she had no idea that vaping was going on in the elementary schools.
“I didn’t know vaping was an issue in elementary school, I haven't read anything on that,” Munford said.
Hill said that some of the vaping devices are designed like a candy dispenser.
Pay authorized for concession stand workers
The board voted unanimously to begin the practice of paying a stipend to concession stand and gate workers at athletic events.
Hill said that regular school employees including teachers and staff will now be eligible to work the school’s various athletic events when concessions are sold.
“One of the ways to ensure that we can keep up with the inventory, to ensure we are guarding every penny that we can to utilize for the athletic program,” Hill said, adding that some of the funds also go toward the band.
In the past, boosters and volunteers manned the concession stands and gates but Hill said that sometimes it was difficult to get enough volunteers to fill all the various positions necessary for a ball game.
Johanna Martin, chief school finance officer, said the employees have already been identified for the upcoming football season and will be trained.
Martin said her staff will be attending the first football game to assist as necessary. Audits will be conducted periodically, she said.
Dean of attendance at the middle school
In other business the board approved hiring an MTSS intervention specialist using ESSER III funds, short for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds — a pandemic relief bill adopted in March 2021.
MTSS is short for multi-tier system of support that is a framework many schools use to provide targeted support to struggling students.
Hill said the specialist will identify students based on their academics as well as their disciplinary actions. The specialist will address attendance issues at the middle school essentially becoming a “dean of attendance” along with helping out the administration, Hill said.
The board also voted to retain Bailey Group Services in the amount of $36,000 to help students with their ACT scores.
“They’ve been doing a pretty good job but they also work in other areas with the administration,” Hill said.